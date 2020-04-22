Key Private Bank Wins 2019 Family Wealth Report Award For Best Fiduciary Or Trust Services

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), today announced that it is the recipient of the 2019 Fiduciary or Trust Services Award from Family Wealth Report (FWR).

The FWR awards showcase high-performing providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities. An independent panel of industry experts selected winners who have demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2019. Key Private Bank was selected as a winner for its "high-touch integrated delivery model and service-oriented culture."

In recent years, Key Private Bank further deepened client relationships with its enhanced Trust/Fiduciary services—bolstering its Trust Real Estate, Trust Tax, Estate Settlement, Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts, Post-Mortem Administration and Non-Profit service offerings.

"We are honored to be recognized by Family Wealth Report for our fiduciary and trust services," said Joe Calabrese, National Head of Investment, Fiduciary and Banking Services at Key Private Bank. "Delivering best-in-class client advice and solutions is paramount to all that we do, and this distinct honor highlights our commitment to doing what is in the best interest of our clients in every decision we make."

"Key Private Bank has a long-established culture of delivering exceptional wealth management and advisory services to its clients, and we're thrilled that this business is being acknowledged by the industry," added Terry Jenkins, President of Key Private Bank.

Key Private Bank's mission is to deliver proactive, personalized expertise and advice by combining the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists. Advisors leverage the broad capabilities of the bank to build customized wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need.

About Key Private Bank

Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, family office and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key's business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $40.8 billion in AUM and $43.0 billion in AUA at December 31, 2019.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $156.2 billion at March 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

(PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-private-bank-wins-2019-family-wealth-report-award-for-best-fiduciary-or-trust-services-301045392.html

SOURCE KeyCorp