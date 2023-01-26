Key prosecution witness details 1994 rape and murder of 12-year-old girl in Putnam

A Putnam County native who has long maintained she watched the killing of 12-year-old Josette Wright 28 years ago is back on the witness stand, giving her account of the night she said Andrew Krivak and Anthony DiPippo tied up and raped the girl in a van before leaving her body in the woods.

Testifying at Krivak's retrial, Denise Rose detailed for District Attorney Robert Tendy a game of spin the bottle that got out of hand Oct. 3, 1994. She described Krivak first tying up a struggling Wright, pulling off her clothes and raping her after stuffing her underwear in her mouth and tying her bra around her head to keep her from screaming.

When he was finished, Rose testified, DiPippo took his turn and by the time he was done Josette lay lifeless on the floor. She said both men carried Josette out of the van, walked into the woods and returned without her a short time later.

Denise Rose, the key prosecution witness in the murder retrial of Andrew Krivak, leaves the Putnam County Courthouse with a DA investigator Jan. 25, 2023, after testifying about the killing of 12-year-old Josette Wright in 1994.

Why did Rose wait?

Josette's skeletal remains were discovered 13 months later and it wasn't until April 1996 that Rose told Putnam County sheriff's investigators that she witnessed the killing. During that time, she remained close friends with DiPippo — even having sex with him once — insisting it was because he had threatened she'd be next if she told anyone what happened.

On cross examination, defense lawyer Oscar Michelen said there were three possible reasons Rose kept quiet for those 18 months. One was that she was deathly afraid of DiPippo, even though she continued to hang out with him. The second was that she was just a callous and cold-hearted person.

He asked Rose if she knew the third reason. She didn't.

"How about because it never happened?" asked Michelen, who had begun his cross examination Wednesday morning asking Rose if she would like to take this opportunity to "finally" tell the truth.

"How about it did happen because I saw it happen, right in front of me in the back of that van," she shot back.

Andrew Krivak outside the Putnam County Courthouse on Jan. 18, 2023, before opening statements in his retrial in the 1994 rape and killing of 12-year-old Josette Wright

This is the fifth trial at which Rose has testified: Krivak's first in 1997 and DiPippo's in 1997, 2012 and 2016. DiPippo was twice convicted but acquitted in 2016. Krivak had his conviction overturned in 2019 based on similar evidence relied on by DiPippo: that a Putnam sex offender who knew Josette and had raped pre-teen girls in the same manner could have been her killer.

Krivak was freed in 2020 to await his retrial after 24 years in state prison.

Rose, who was 19 when Josette was killed, has lived in Florida for several years.

On Tuesday afternoon, she acknowledged extensive drinking and drug use as a teenager. She said she was using hard drugs regularly in the mid 1990s but was mostly clean and sober since 1998.

Tendy asked her what led to the heavy drug use.

"I was trying to numb myself from the crime I witnessed," she said. "I witnessed the murder of a 12-year-old girl, Josette Wright."

But she acknowledged on cross examination that she was regularly using cocaine and PCP in the years before and would frequently travel to the Bronx and Harlem to buy drugs.

What did Rose say happened that night?

She described in painstaking detail the night of the killing, from when Krivak and DiPippo picked her up at home in Krivak's brown van through what she said she witnessed hours later when the van was parked on Fields Lane in Patterson.

Josette was already in the van. She knew who Josette was — she had gone to school with one of her older sisters — but had never had any dealings with her and was surprised to see her in a van with older teenagers.

They hung out for awhile at a Citgo gas station and when they left gave a ride to two other teenagers, Adam Wilson and a tall boy she didn't know who she later learned was William McGregor.

Both Wilson and McGregor gave statements to investigators acknowledging they had been in the van that night. But they have since recanted and claimed the statements were coerced.

Instead of taking her home like Rose had asked, Krivak drove to a desolate stretch of Fields Lane and parked, she testified. The whole group shared a 40-ounce bottle of malt liquor and a marijuana joint and the men passed around an angel dust cigarette before the spin the bottle game, Rose testified.

When it was Krivak's spin and the bottle pointed to Josette, Rose said, he kissed the girl, as Josette told him to leave her alone.

The game then ended and the rapes occurred a short time later. She said when they came back into the van and she asked where Josette was, Krivak claimed she was sleeping and DiPippo said she had passed out.

When they dropped Rose at home a short time later, she said, DiPippo told her: "Mind your own (expletive) business; keep your (expletive) mouth shut or you're next."

"I was petrified. I couldn't react," she testified.

Why is Josette's day of death at issue?

Josette's remains were discovered in the woods on Nov. 22, 1995, after Kevin Curry, who was hunting deer, came across what he thought was a ball and took it with him to his brother's house. His brother told him he thought it was a human skull. Curry led sheriff's deputies to the spot and Josette's bones were found under a collection of dried leaves.

The medical examiner and a forensic anthropologist were not able to pinpoint a precise time of death. That is a key point in the case based on Rose's account that it occurred on Oct. 3, while two witnesses are expected to testify about separate sightings of Josette four days later.

The defense maintains that the date of the killing was just one of the details investigators fed Rose, and that they picked Oct. 3 in part because it was the day before Josette's mother reported her missing.

Rose said she didn't give investigators the date. One of the people she initially told police was with her with Josette was Jason Gray. But it was investigators who pointed out to her that Gray couldn't have been with her on Oct. 3 because he did not get out of the Putnam County jail until the next day.

Rose has since testified that the killing occurred the night before Gray was released. She insisted Tuesday that she and another friend picked up Gray from the jail, but on other occasions has said that she wasn't there when he was released and even that she hung out with DiPippo that very same day just hours after she claimed to have witnessed the killing.

Rose acknowledged lying in 2018 when she for the first time claimed that DiPippo had brandished a gun during the rape and threatened her with it during a deposition in DiPippo's wrongful conviction lawsuit.

After Rose insisted Tuesday that she hadn't been shown certain evidence from the crime scene by investigators when they first questioned her in April 1996, defense lawyer Karen Newirth, out of the presence of the jury, urged Judge Robert Prisco to assign a lawyer for Rose to protect her from perjury.

She said it was the heart of the defense case that Rose's account was crafted by the investigators and that it was crucial that they can elicit details about that when questioning Rose.

Tendy called the move "gamesmanship" and insisted inconsistent statements don't amount to perjury. Prisco agreed that her testimony had not risen to the level of perjury.

Michelen got Rose to acknowledge that her signed April 2, 1996, statement in which she did not reveal the details of the killing included a threat of prosecution if she lied. There was no such language on the statement she gave April 24, 1996, when she detailed what happened in the van and that she witnessed Krivak and DiPippo kill Josette.

Tendy seemed surprised that cross examination lasted only a few hours. He had Rose reaffirm that her testimony about seeing Krivak and DiPippo rape Josette was the truth, that she had no reason to want to frame the two and that she had not been fed details of the killing before giving her statements.

