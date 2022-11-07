Key Putin ally admits Russia is interfering in US elections and ‘will continue to interfere’
A key Vladimir Putin ally had admitted that Russia is interfering in US elections and said that they “will continue to interfere”.
On Monday, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had interfered in American elections and that he woudl carry on doing so.
It’s the first admission from someone blamed by the US for attempting to influence US politics.
“We have interfered (in US elections), we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Mr Prigozhin said, according to comments posted by the press department of his catering company Concord.
The statement was released on VKontakte, Russia’s version of Facebook, according to Reuters.
The statement was released the day before the US midterm elections as a response to a Russian news site requesting comment.
“During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” he said, without commenting further.
Mr Prigozhin has been called “Putin’s Chef” as his catering company receives contracts from the Kremlin.
He has been accused of funding “troll farms” in Russia that attempt to influence US domestic politics.
More follows...