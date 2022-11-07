Key Putin ally admits Russia is interfering in US elections and ‘will continue to interfere’

Gustaf Kilander
·1 min read

A key Vladimir Putin ally had admitted that Russia is interfering in US elections and said that they “will continue to interfere”.

On Monday, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had interfered in American elections and that he woudl carry on doing so.

It’s the first admission from someone blamed by the US for attempting to influence US politics.

“We have interfered (in US elections), we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Mr Prigozhin said, according to comments posted by the press department of his catering company Concord.

The statement was released on VKontakte, Russia’s version of Facebook, according to Reuters.

The statement was released the day before the US midterm elections as a response to a Russian news site requesting comment.

“During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” he said, without commenting further.

Mr Prigozhin has been called “Putin’s Chef” as his catering company receives contracts from the Kremlin.

He has been accused of funding “troll farms” in Russia that attempt to influence US domestic politics.

More follows...

Recommended Stories

  • COP27 shines spotlight on Egypt's political prisoners

    Human rights activists are highlighting the plight of Alaa Abdel Fattah and thousands of others.

  • Russia’s Yevgeny Prigozhin claims he is meddling in US midterm elections

    A Russian businessman nicknamed “Putin’s chef” has claimed he is interfering in the US midterm elections.

  • US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election

    American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. “It’s a question of where our democracy is and how we are doing with our collective self-governance.”

  • For NWSL players, there’s work, play, and the things not in the job description

    For NWSL players, a simple word choice -- Is it training? Or is it work? -- highlights the complexities of playing pro soccer for a living.

  • Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large

    Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize. Federal taxes would take an additional bite, lessening the payout by more than one-third, and many states tax lottery winnings would as well.

  • Sullivan has held talks with Putin aides amid nuclear fears: WSJ

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has held talks with top aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid rising tensions between Washington and Moscow in recent weeks, according to the Wall Street Journal. U.S. officials and allies told the news outlet that Sullivan has been in talks with Yuri Ushakov, a foreign-policy adviser to…

  • U.S. looks to companies to fund more of energy transition at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States wants businesses to pay countries to stop burning coal via carbon markets, in a proposal it will announce at the United Nations climate conference this week, people familiar with the matter said. The initiative, expected to launch on Wednesday at the COP27 Summit in Egypt, proposes that companies buy carbon credits and the proceeds be used to fund renewable energy projects in countries seeking to replace fossil fuels such as coal, the people said. Top U.S. climate diplomat John Kerry has been canvassing companies in sectors including banking, consumer goods, shipping and aviation on the proposal, the people said.

  • Elon Musk mocks people signing up to Twitter alternative Mastodon

    Elon Musk has seemingly mocked Mastodon, the alternative site that many have embraced as they look to move away from Twitter. In the days since Mr Musk took over Twitter, he has prompted outcry over new policy and feature decisions.

  • Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling

    Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. The statement, from the press service of his catering company that earned him the nickname “Putin's chef,” came on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment. It was the second major admission in recent months by the 61-year-old businessman who has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • New round of peace talks between Ethiopia, Tigray envoys

    A new round of talks began Monday between Ethiopia’s government and Tigray regional representatives to work out military and other details of last week’s signing of a “permanent” cessation of hostilities in a two-year conflict thought to have killed hundreds of thousands of people. The meetings in Kenya involve the military commanders of both sides along with the leading political negotiators. Issues to be discussed include how to monitor the deal, disarming Tigray forces and the resumption of humanitarian aid access and basic services to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, which has been cut off for months.

  • Travis Etienne is getting to be the bell cow back he’s always wanted to be

    Travis Etienne says he's been waiting forever for the chance at a workload like the one he had Sunday.

  • Content former No. 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport.

  • Watch the wild ending to Sunday’s Bucs-Rams game

    Check out Sunday's incredible finish as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stole the win from the Los Angeles Rams in the final moments

  • JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

    Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. Joe Gibbs has lost both of his sons. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease, and was also 49 at the time of his death.

  • Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war

    STORY: As war chokes Europe, one country is enjoying an unexpected economic boom.Georgia is on course to become one of the world’s fastest-growing economies this year.That comes following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and a mobilization drive to drum up war recruits.Vakhtang Butskhrikidze is the CEO of Georgia’s largest bank, TBC."All the industries are doing quite well, very well. I mean beginning from micro up to corporates - beginning from retail to different sectors. I cannot remember any industry which this year has a problem."At least 112,000 Russians have emigrated to Georgia this year, border-crossing statistics show.Butskhrikidze says many of the new arrivals bring opportunities to Georgia."These migrants are very helpful because half of them, probably the majority of them, (are) very young, technology-educated, who have knowledge. And for us and also for other Georgian companies, this is quite a useful opportunity to use that."Those fleeing Russia’s war are accompanied by a wave of money.Between April and September, Russians transferred more than $1 billion to Georgia via banks or money-transfer services.That’s five times higher than during the same months of 2021, according to the Georgian central bank.That inflow has helped push the Georgian Lari to its strongest level in three years.The country is expected to record a 10% growth in economic output for 2022.Which means it would outpace supercharged emerging economies like Vietnam and oil-rich Kuwait.But the growth isn’t good for everyone. The arrival of tens of thousands of Russians, including many tech professionals with plenty of cash, is driving up prices and squeezing some Georgians out of parts of the economy.Including education and the housing rental market.Rent in Tbilisi is up 75% this year according to analysis by TBC bank.Shio Khetsuriani is the CEO of Archi, one of Georgia's largest real-estate development companies.He says while landlords may be cashing in on surging rents, profit margins for apartment sales tell a different story. “However, if we consider the price increase in terms of cost of the materials and labor costs, you can see that the price increases in reality in Georgia are almost exactly the same as the cost of materials and labor cost increase. That means there is no big impact after newcomers that made the price increase."Georgia's economic boom&nbsp;has confounded many experts who saw dire consequences from the war for the country.Its economic fortunes are closely tied to neighboring Russia through exports and tourism.The two share a land border crossing - and Georgia has a liberal immigration policy which lets Russians - amongst others - live, work and set up businesses without needing a visa.But economists have cautioned the boom may not last.And have encouraged the Georgian government to use healthy tax revenues to pay down debt and build up foreign currency reserves while they can.Business leaders have also raised concerns that Georgia could face a hard landing should the war end and Russians return home.Here’s Davit Keshelava, a researcher at the Macroeconomic Policy Research Center.“They have no idea now long they're going to stay here. But when they leave, yes, that will be a problem, because some amount of demand that was in place will not be there in the future. It might create problems in terms of economic growth, and it might be especially damaging to the construction sector and tourism and hospitality sectors."

  • Behind Benjamin Netanyahu’s Win in Israel: The Rise of Religious Zionism

    An ultranationalist political outlook forged in Jewish West Bank settlements could play a central role in Israel’s next government.

  • Trump says DeSantis should be reelected one day after labeling him ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’

    Former President Trump at a Sunday rally told Floridians they should reelect Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) just one day after Trump had nicknamed his potential 2024 rival “Ron DeSanctimonious.” Trump held the rally in support of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) reelection bid, but DeSantis, who will appear alongside Rubio on the ballot this week, was…

  • Keith Ellison, Who Locked Up George Floyd’s Killers, Is In A Fight For His Political Life

    A backlash to rising crime and the activist left in Minnesota is fueling Republican Jim Schultz’s bid to unseat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat.

  • After Years of Trump-Russia Denials, Putin’s Enforcer Admits Election Interference

    Misha Japaridze/ReutersAfter adamantly denying interfering in the 2016 U.S. election that brought Donald Trump to power, a Kremlin insider has admitted that suspected Russian interference in American elections was real. “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a chief ally and favorite chef of Vladimir Putin said on Russian social media through his Concord Catering company on Monday. “Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way. During our

  • Battalion of Russian mobilised men wiped out in days, survivors claim

    An entire battalion of Russian mobilised men was wiped out within days of being sent to the frontline in Ukraine, survivors have told Russian opposition media.