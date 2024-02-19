Here are the key races for Tuesday's primary election in Manitowoc County

The top of a voter's head rises above the voting partition at the Open Bible Baptist poll, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC — Residents within the Manitowoc Public School District and a portion of the city of Two Rivers will need to head to the polls Tuesday for the spring primary election.

The race for Manitowoc school board has six candidates — Basil Buchko Jr., Lisa Anne Krueger, Brayden Myer, Keith Shaw, Stacey Soeldner and Kerry Trask. The four who receive the most votes in the primary election will move on to compete for the two open seats on the board in the spring election April 2.

Residents in the following areas are included in the school district's boundaries:

City of Manitowoc

City of Two Rivers, wards 7 and 8

Town of Two Rivers, wards 1 and 3

Town of Newton, wards 1-3

Town of Manitowoc Rapids, wards 2-4

Town of Manitowoc wards 1-2

Town of Kossuth, wards 2-3

Town of Centerville

For the city of Two Rivers, residents in wards 7-8 (southwest of the West Twin River) will be voting for their representative on the Manitowoc County Board of Supervisors. There are currently four candidates for the seat — Abdalla Mohammed Ibrahim, Jason Ring, Bonnie Shimulunas and Doug Wold. The two candidates who receive the most votes will be placed on the final ballot in the spring election.

Several local contested races will be on the spring ballot April 2, including districts 8, 15, 21 and 22 for the Manitowoc County Board, district 6 for the Manitowoc city council, and the Two Rivers City Council.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must be registered and present a photo ID, such as a driver's license. Registration is available at each polling location. To register, people will need to provide proof of residence with a utility bill, bank statement, driver's license, etc.

For more about registering to vote and polling locations, visit myvote.wi.gov or call your local clerk's office.

