Key report into Johnson's 'partygate' to be published

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Friday May 20, 2022. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SYLVIA HUI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

LONDON (AP) — A highly-anticipated report into the British government's “partygate” coronavirus lockdown scandal that could determine Prime Minister Boris Johnson's political fortunes is set to be published this week, after months of delay.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray, who has been tasked with investigating multiple lockdown-flouting gatherings at Johnson's official residence and other government sites, is widely expected to release her findings within days.

Claims that Johnson and his staff enjoyed illegal office parties while millions in the country stuck to strict COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 have dogged Johnson's Conservative government since they first surfaced late last year. Critics, including some within Johnson's own ranks, have called for him to resign.

But while “partygate” threatened to topple Johnson's leadership earlier this year, he has clung on to power partly because Russia's invasion of Ukraine diverted public and political attention.

Gray’s full report could renew pressure on Johnson if it heavily criticizes him and senior officials.

Johnson has apologized after admitting he was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending a surprise birthday party thrown for him in 10 Downing St. in June 2020. That made him the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.

However, Johnson insisted that he did not knowingly break the rules, saying “it did not occur to me" that the brief gathering was a party — a claim that drew derision from many.

A investigation by London's Metropolitan Police that concluded last week said in total, the force issued 126 fixed-penalty fines to 83 people for eight gatherings at Downing Street and nearby government buildings. About two dozen of those people received more than one fine.

Police did not identify those who were fined, but Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, as well as Johnson’s wife, Carrie, have said they also paid fines for attending Johnson's birthday party.

Government officials have said the Gray report will be fully published issued as soon as possible once the police probe is complete.

A partial version of the Gray report was published in January after police requested her to leave out details to avoid prejudicing police inquiries. The partial report did not name individuals, but it did criticize “failures of leadership and judgment” that allowed the parties to take place.

About 30 people, including Johnson, have been contacted by the Cabinet Office over the past few days to warn them of the contents of the report ahead of its publication.

While the Gray report is closely watched, the civil servant's scope for censuring Johnson is limited — and it's unclear the extent to which its publication will help restore public trust in the Conservative government.

On Friday, fresh questions were raised after British media reported that Johnson and Gray had met several weeks ago — though what exactly the two discussed is unclear.

Defending Johnson on Sunday, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said Gray is conducting an “independent" investigation.

“The prime minister has made it very clear that he has never intervened or will seek to intervene or interfere with the investigation," Zahawi told the BBC.

Opposition parties urged Johnson to explain why he held a “secret meeting” with Gray.

“Public confidence in the process is already depleted, and people deserve to know the truth," said Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party.

Johnson also faces a separate inquiry about whether he knowingly lied to Parliament when he told lawmakers earlier that no laws had been broken at Downing Street. Ministers found to have done so are generally expected to resign.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buncombe voters set record-breaking midterm primary turnout despite dearth of poll workers

    Buncombe County scored record midterm primary turnout May 17, a day that ran "smoothly" according to an official, despite a poll worker shortage.

  • After long weather delay, Columbus Crew falls 2-0 to LAFC

    MLS leaders score twice in second half.

  • Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Washington County

    Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Washington County on Saturday.

  • UK PM Johnson must explain meeting with 'partygate' report author, says opposition Labour

    Britain's opposition Labour Party has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to explain why he met a senior civil servant to discuss publication of her final report into parties held at Johnson's Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns. “Boris Johnson must urgently explain why he held a secret meeting with Sue Gray to discuss her report despite claiming her investigation was completely independent," deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said in a statement. Sky News reported on Friday that the prime minister and Gray discussed where Gray believed the police were with their separate inquiry, while the BBC reported on Saturday that the pair met to discuss publication of photos in her final report.

  • Climate to conflict, Davos' post-COVID return has full plate

    Davos — the hub of an elite annual gathering in the Swiss Alps — is back, more than two years after the coronavirus pandemic kept its business gurus, political leaders and high-minded activists away. There’s no shortage of urgent issues for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting to tackle. With their lofty ambition to help improve the state of the world, forum organizers have their work cut out for them: there are soaring food and fuel prices, Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change, drought and food shortages in Africa, yawning inequality between rich and poor, and autocratic regimes gaining ground in some places — on top of signs that the pandemic is far from over.

  • Rare Mercedes beats out Ferrari in record auction bid

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the record price a rare Mercedes was just auctioned for, in addition to the outlook of luxury car manufacturers and car collectors.

  • Boris Johnson and Sue Gray clash over ‘secret meeting’ about Partygate report

    Report team furious about No 10 claim Gray initiated the talks – while opposition parties demand answers

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Festivities Kick Off: 'You Can Feel All the Love'

    The couple is set to tie the knot in Italy at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town of Portofino

  • 27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland

    Twenty seven people suffered minor injuries Sunday after a bus crashed and rolled on I-95 north of Baltimore, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Officials said that 15 of the 27 people injured were taken to local hospitals. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by Maryland State Police, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.

  • Biden's approval rating is at a new low, poll shows

    Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a new poll shows, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party.

  • Man shot and killed near bar and grill, police say

    Gunfire near a Memphis bar and grill in the early morning hours Sunday left a man dead, according to the Memphis Police Department.

  • Mullen says US should consider the possibility of Russia using a nuclear weapon

    Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen said on Sunday that U.S. officials should consider the possibility of Russia using a nuclear weapon amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “It’s very difficult to know what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is thinking at any particular time. He’s obviously spoken to this. I think we need…

  • Trump pays $110,000 for failing to comply with subpoena in civil probe -New York AG

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump has paid a $110,000 fine for his failure to respond to a subpoena in a civil investigation into his business practices, a spokesperson for the New York attorney general said on Friday. The payment of the fine was one of three steps Trump needed to take for a judge to lift a contempt of court order issued last month for his lack of cooperation with Letitia James' probe into whether the Trump Organization gave banks and tax authorities misleading financial information. The judge, Arthur Engoron, held Trump in contempt and fined him $10,000 per day starting last month after finding it was not clear Trump had conducted a complete search for additional documents James had requested.

  • Spoils of war: Destroyed Russian tanks go on display in Kyiv

    Destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles have been put on display in Kyiv, as the Ukrainian capital returns to some semblance of normality following the Russian retreat from areas around the city.

  • Putin’s Black Sea blockade leaves millions facing global famine

    During the first three months of the Russo-Ukrainian War, Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russia on the battlefield has astonished the watching world and led to mounting speculation that Vladimir Putin’s invasion will end in defeat.

  • Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt

    Former President Donald Trump has paid the $110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York’s attorney general. Trump paid the fine Thursday but must still submit additional paperwork in order to have the contempt order lifted, the office of Attorney General Letitia James said Friday. A Manhattan judge declared Trump in contempt of court on April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with a subpoena in James’ long-running investigation into his business practices.

  • Police: Nearly all power restored in Gaylord after tornado

    Nearly all of the power lost following a deadly tornado that killed two people and flattened parts of a northern Michigan community has been restored, state police said Sunday. Police also said that everyone has been accounted for in Gaylord where Friday afternoon's EF3 also left more than 40 people injured. About 6,100 utility customers in Otsego County, where Gaylord is the county seat, lost power due to Friday’s storms, according to Jackson-based Consumers Energy.

  • Buffalo shooting's wounds need a strong salve, residents say

    Shenaya Ann Washington and a close friend cleared a small patch of grass at the base of a utility pole on Riley Street. Washington said she chose that spot to memorialize the victims of last weekend’s massacre at Tops Friendly Market because it is closest to the store entrance she had always used as a part-time worker for Instacart, the grocery delivery service. The shooter, whose racist attack deeply wounded east Buffalo’s Black community, has stolen much more than the neighborhood’s only grocery store and the sense of peace many residents felt in the cherished community gathering spot.

  • US, South Korea could expand military exercises as deterrence to North Korea, leaders announce

    The U.S. and South Korea announced the possible move Saturday in response to North Korea's progressing missile and nuclear program.

  • UK PM Johnson has not intervened in 'partygate' report, education minister says

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not intervened in an internal investigation into breaches of COVID-19 rules at his Downing Street office and residence, education minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. Britain's opposition Labour Party has called on Johnson to explain why he met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss publication of her final report into parties held at Johnson's Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns, which is expected next week. "The Prime Minister has never intervened in the investigation that Sue Gray conducted," Zahawi told Sky News, adding that he could not say who had called the meeting.