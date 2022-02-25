Key Russian Oil Shipping Rate Triples After Ukraine Invasion

Sharon Cho and Ann Koh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Freight rates are soaring as crude buyers struggle to find shippers willing to send their vessels into Russian ports because of the shelling in and around Ukraine.

The rate to book an Aframax vessel to load at one of Russia’s Baltic Sea ports to western Europe almost tripled on Thursday from the previous day, according to traders and shipbrokers. The bulk of Russia’s flagship Urals crude that loads in the northern European ports is usually sold to western buyers, although they sometimes go into China and India.

Read also: Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

While U.S. restrictions on currency clearing include carve-outs for energy payments, some European lenders are scaling back exposure to Ukraine and Russia in a threat to the credit lines essential to trade. Meanwhile, some Chinese traders have already paused dealing in Russian barrels as the shadow of American sanctions lingers.

On Thursday, freight rates for cargoes from the Persian Gulf to the U.S. Gulf coast rose 12% from a day earlier. Middle East cargoes are likely to benefit further as an alternative that avoids the conflict zone around the Black Sea, according to the traders.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russians take to the streets in antiwar protests

    In the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, many in Russia have joined protests against their government's actions. The demonstrations took place across&nbsp;Russia,&nbsp;centering in Moscow and St. Petersburg, where law enforcement has been seen attempting to violently break up the protests.

  • UK says Russia plans to take whole of Ukraine but is failing

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian army failed to deliver it main objectives on the first day of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

  • Ukraine crisis: Families sleep in subway stations as Russian bombs fall

    Vladimir Putin unleashed a second night of bombing on Ukraine, as Ukraine tried to fend off Russian forces

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian actions show sanctions not enough

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that continued Russian aggression against his country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough. Zelenskiy said the world was continuing to observe what was going on in Ukraine after its capital Kyiv and other parts of the country were struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of Friday. Addressing the Russian population in Russian at the end of a televised speech, Zelenskiy said the bombing of Kyiv was reminiscent of Nazi Germany's attacks during World War Two.

  • Explosions in Kyiv as Russian ground troops move closer

    Data: The New York Times and Reuters; Mapbox/OSCE; Map: Will Chase and Jared Whalen/AxiosLoud explosions were reported in Kyiv into Friday, as Russian ground troops pressed the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital in an effort to encircle it. At least 137 Ukrainian troops were killed in the first day of fighting, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.State of play: Zelensky accused Russian forces Friday of launching rocket attacks targeting civilian areas in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. He

  • Russia's key attack targets in Ukraine

    Russian forces stepped up their invasion of Ukraine by pressing the outskirts of Kyiv and attacking other key Ukrainian cities on Friday.The big picture: Russia's assault on Ukraine that's killed dozens of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers and forced tens of thousands to flee the country is coming from the north, east and south, according to multiple reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russian troops moved in from the north toward Kyiv and from Crime

  • Goldman Sachs sees risks to European stocks from Ukraine crisis

    Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. The United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia and the European Union unveiled more sanctions on Moscow on top of penalties announced earlier this week, including a move by Germany to halt an $11 billion gas pipeline from Russia. "In light of the conflict, the rise in risk aversion – some of which will likely linger – and the impact on the growth/inflation mix, we take down our target prices," Goldman Sachs economist Sharon Bell said.

  • Cellnex's annual net loss more than doubles as costs swell

    Cellnex said on Friday its net loss more than doubled in 2021 as Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator took on higher costs related to expansions and job cuts. In 2022, Cellnex expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow to between 2.65 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros, while revenues are estimated to reach 3.46 billion euros to 3.51 billion euros. Shares of Barcelona-based Cellnex, which has a market capitalization of 27 billion euros, have marked an over 20% fall so far this year.

  • Ingersoll Rand (IR) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Ingersoll (IR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.48% and 0.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Russia ‘unlikely’ achieved military goals in first wave of Ukraine invasion amid ‘fierce resistance’, UK says

    Russia is “unlikely” to have achieved its military goals in the first wave of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine amid “fierce resistance”, say United Kingdom officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the Russian invasion began early on Thursday, and 316 soldiers wounded.

  • Why Boeing, GE, and Ingersoll Rand Stocks Dropped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine and a full-scale invasion is now in progress. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. In particular, three big U.S. industrial giants -- two of which are also major defense contractors -- are trading lower today as well.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger refugee crisis in Europe

    As missiles began falling on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, thousands were seen trying to flee the city in traffic jams that stretched for miles. U.S. intelligence services have warned that the unrest could signal the beginning of what could be a huge refugee crisis.

  • Ukraine's envoy to U.S. urges harsh world response to Russian assault

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Thursday that all Ukrainians would resist Russia's invasion of their country and called for a tough international response to the assault. Ukraine's military was defending the country in accordance with international law, Markarova said at a news conference at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington after Russia launched its attack. "The combat spirit of Ukrainian military is high," she said.

  • Defense Stocks In Focus As U.S. Military Takes 'Defensive Moves' Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion

    Defense stocks Lockheed and Northrop closed up Thursday as the U.S. shuffled key assets in Europe amid Russia's Ukraine invasion.

  • Oil rises as Russia invasion nears Ukraine capital

    The price of oil climbs back above $100 a barrel on renewed fears over supply constraints.

  • Matt Taibbi Apologizes for Insisting Russia Wouldn’t Invade Ukraine: ‘When You’re Wrong, You’re Wrong’

    "My mistake was... being so fixated on Western misbehavior that I didn’t bother to take this possibility seriously enough," Taibbi says

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • U.S., EU unlikely to cut Russia off SWIFT for now -Biden

    The United States and the European Union have opted not to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global interbank payments system as part of their sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, but could revisit that issue, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. Asked why that step was not taken, Biden told reporters the sanctions imposed against Russian banks exceeded the impact of cutting Russia off from SWIFT, and other countries had failed to agree on taking the additional step at this point.

  • Asia shares rise after US rebound amid sanctions on Ukraine

    Asian shares mostly rose Friday after U.S. stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as governments slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.9% in afternoon trading to 26,450.84. Japan announced additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing the assets of Russian groups, banks and individuals and suspending exports of semiconductors and other sensitive goods to military-linked organizations in Russia.

  • Exclusive: Secret Service beefs up White House security ahead of State of the Union trucker convoy

    U.S. Secret Service has beefed up security at the White House in response to increased concerns about trucker convoys heading to Washington D.C. that are timed to coincide with President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, Yahoo News has learned.