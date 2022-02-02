Key Senate Dem considering a scale-back of the Child Tax Credit to please Manchin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sophia Cai
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia
  • Michael Bennet
    United States senator from Colorado

One Senate Democrat — desperate to revive a cornerstone of President Biden's progressive agenda — is open to scaling back eligibility for the child tax credit to lure support from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) has been at the center of negotiations to revive the CTC, which expired Dec. 31. His openness to a concession signals to Manchin he's serious about coming to a compromise.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Bennet told Axios he's amendable to lowering the income limit for the full payment from $150,000 for families and $90,000 for individuals without adding a work requirement.

  • Bennet did not say how much he's willing to reduce the income limit but confirmed the White House knows he's willing to consider lower caps.

  • "I always believed those were reasonable caps, but I'm happy to think about other caps if that's important to getting something done here," Bennet said.

  • Manchin, for his part, told West Virginia MetroNews he wants to prioritize it for those making $75,000 or less.

But, but, but: Bennet's outreach puts the White House in a tough spot: supporting a means-tested child tax credit means that some families making less than $400,000 a year will see their taxes go up in 2022 — which could be construed as a tax increase.

The big picture: Five Senate Democrats sent a letter to the president and Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

  • The lawmakers urged them to reinstate the expanded child tax credit through the Build Back Better agenda, after Biden said during a news conference it may need to be dropped.

  • The letter was signed by Bennet and Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

Others, like Booker and Brown, have not publicly indicated they'd be open to a lower income cap.

Nonetheless, they acknowledge it's one of the paths forward, a Democratic aide told Axios.

  • "I spoke to the president the other day. He's a hundred percent for" the child tax credit, Brown told Axios.

  • He declined to say whether he'll propose lowering the income cap to Manchin.

  • "I'm troubled it's gone away temporarily, but it's coming back," Brown said.

What they're saying: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told the Washington Post he'd support a lower income cap in a revived form of the child tax credit to get Manchin's support.

The big picture: Last year, Democrats experimented with an expanded the credit for one year, offering some relief for households making up to about $400,000 a year.

  • They also increased the subsidy to as much as $3,600 — from $2,000 — and deposited the money directly into parents' bank accounts.

  • Biden planned to extend it in his Build Back Better plan, but it died in December — in part after Manchin said he couldn't support it.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s Dead’: Manchin Not Exactly Warming Up to Build Back Better

    At least some Democratic leaders seem pretty confident that Sen. Joe Manchin will come around on the Build Back Better bill, the roughly $2 trillion spending package constituting much of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda that the West Virginia Democrat has single-handedly stopped in its tracks. On Monday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that she thinks Manchin is “gettable” on a revised version of the bill. “I think we will get him. I think this is going to happen,” Raimondo told Polit

  • Extending the Child Tax Credit Needs To Be A Congressional Priority in 2022

    Despite evidence that low-income families receiving cash helps the brains of infants and parents being able to do things like pay down debt, be food secure, and have clothing, the expanded child tax credit came to an end on January 15. Around the country, families are figuring out how to bridge the financial gap losing the extra $200 or $300 a month passed in the American Rescue Plan in March of 2021.

  • Manchin sees best fundraising haul for in nonelection year

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised more than $4.8 million in 2021, which marks his largest fundraising haul in a nonelection year.Manchin raked in $4,827,680.45 over the course of 2021, according to the Federal Election Commission. He raised almost $1.6 million in the fourth quarter alone.For comparison, Manchin raised $3.8 million 2017, according to Bloomberg, which was the year before he ran for reelection and his most recent off-year record....

  • Amundi’s Cash-Rich Gulf Clients Look Beyond U.S. to China, India

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest asset manager said its wealthy clients in the Persian Gulf are looking beyond U.S. markets and instead focusing more on equities in developing nations like China and India.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsHong Kong's Covid-Z

  • Tesla recalls nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs

    Tesla Inc will recall 53,822 U.S. vehicles with the company's Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to conduct "rolling stops" and not come to a complete stop at some intersections posing a safety risk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. NHTSA said the feature also known as FSD Beta may allow vehicles to travel through an all-way stop intersection without first coming to a stop.

  • Where the U.S. and Russia originally went wrong on Ukraine

    A crisis three decades in the making

  • Leaked document reveals Biden’s Afghan failures

    Leaked notes from a White House Situation Room meeting the day before Kabul fell shed new light on just how unprepared the Biden administration was to evacuate Afghan nationals who'd helped the United States in its 20-year war against the Taliban.Why it matters: Hours before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital on Aug. 15, 2021, senior Biden administration officials were still discussing and assigning basic actions involved in a mass civilian evacuation.Stay on top of the latest m

  • Robby Soave: Joe Rogan’s existence on Spotify has BROKEN Team Blue & UNMASKED libs' casual tyranny

    Robby Soave calls out the illiberal hypocrisy of those calling for Joe Rogan's content to be removed from Spotify.

  • Missouri prosecutors criticize immunity for shooters bill as ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

    A Democratic senator called the proposal ‘one of the most offensive pieces of legislation I have ever seen in my life.’

  • Daines introduces Senate bill to prevent illegal immigrants from boarding planes with arrest warrants

    Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a press release from Daines detailing the plan to drop the bill, the Crime Doesn’t Fly Act, on Monday.

  • Prime’s ‘Reacher’ Review: Alan Ritchson Packs a Punch but Few Surprises as Lee Child Hero

    Ritchson may look more like Child's brawny hero than did Tom Cruise, but he comes across as more than a little robotic

  • Democrats Insist Build Back Better Only Somewhat Dead

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) called the Build Back Better Act "dead" but suggested he could still support parts of it.

  • GOP Rep. Cawthorn files lawsuit arguing N.C. can't remove him from ballot over role in Jan. 6

    GOP Rep. Cawthorn files lawsuit arguing N.C. can't remove him from ballot over role in Jan. 6

  • 16 queer Black trailblazers who made history

    Lesbian drag king Stormé DeLarverie, trans activist Marsha P. Johnson and civil rights leader Bayard Rustin are among the Black LGBTQ pioneers who changed the course of history.

  • Leader of neo-Nazi group has Polk ties

    Burt Colucci, described as the leader of the National Socialist Movement, has a long record of arrests and court appearances in Polk County.

  • Marine veteran victim of Jarheads Motorcycle crash sues Registrar of Motor Vehicles

    The Marine Corps veteran said he is still recovering from the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, and will soon have his 25th surgery.

  • 'I'm in the crosshair': 911 calls released after police fatally shoot man on I-65 in Nashville

    Officials released three 911 calls that came in as a standoff between a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and 37-year-old Landon Eastep first began.

  • Biden's remake of the Fed faces key Senate vote on Feb. 15

    President Joe Biden's bid to put his mark on the U.S. Federal Reserve faces a key test in two weeks time when the U.S. Senate Banking Committee votes on his renomination of Jerome Powell to be Fed chair and on a diverse slate of four other Fed nominees. The tentative date for the action on all five nominees is Feb. 15, according to information from Committee chair Sherrod Brown's office on Tuesday.

  • Missouri health director out following conservative blowback

    Missouri senators on Tuesday effectively ousted the new state health director following conservative blowback, despite the health czar's stances against abortion and mask and vaccine mandates. The deadline to confirm him is Friday, and because Republican Gov. Mike Parson didn't retract his nomination, Kauerauf will be barred from serving after this week. “We had an overwhelming outpouring from the people of Missouri from all over the state, and their voices were heard,” said Republican Sen. Mike Moon, Kauerauf's main opponent in the Senate.

  • White House official to discuss Ukraine cyber security with European allies

    A White House cyber security official will meet European counterparts this week to discuss the threat of cyber attacks against Ukraine by Russia, the White House said. Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, will meet European Union and NATO officials in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss "deterring, disrupting, and responding to further Russian aggression against Ukraine," the White House said.