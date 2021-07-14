Key Senate Democrat says will find funding for sweeping infrastructure bill

Katherine C. Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden told reporters on Wednesday his committee will find funding for the sweeping infrastructure proposals negotiated between top Democrats and the White House.

"The bottom line for me, as chairman of the Finance Committee, is to make sure - and this will be the case - that I provide the funding for the priorities of the caucus," Wyden said.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Seven months and ticking, the case for keeping Powell as Fed chair builds

    With the U.S. Federal Reserve in the midst of a complicated policy shift, central bank watchers see a renomination of Jerome Powell to a second 4-year term as Fed chief as increasingly likely, a view bolstered by Powell's standing within the Biden administration and a closely divided Senate. The Fed chair's current term expires in February, and advisers to President Joe Biden say he has not yet decided whether to reappoint Powell, a private equity lawyer named to the Fed's Board of Governors by Barack Obama and promoted to the top job by Donald Trump.

  • Italy reports 23 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 2,153 new cases

    Italy reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 20 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,153 from 1,534. Italy has registered 127,831 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 151 from a previous 157.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats agree to $3.5 trln for budget reconciliation bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's drive for big new infrastructure investment got a boost on Tuesday when leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion investment plan they aim to include in a budget resolution to be debated soon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We have come to an agreement," Schumer told reporters after more than two hours of closed-door talks that included Senate Budget Committee Democrats and White House officials. Republicans have not been part of these negotiations.

  • Taliban press advances, take key border post with Pakistan

    The Taliban are pressing on with their surge in Afghanistan, saying they seized a strategic border crossing with Pakistan on Wednesday — the latest in a series of key border post to come under their control in recent weeks. The development was the latest in Taliban wins on the ground as American and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country. On Tuesday, an Afghan official said a senior government delegation, including the head of the country’s reconciliation council, would meet the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, to jump-start the long-stalled peace talks between the two sides.

  • Police investigate video allegedly showing DoorDash driver tamper with officer's meal

    The clip appeared to show the driver opening a Chipotle container and putting a note inside that read "Hope that s--- taste good."

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Megyn Kelly Torn To Shreds For Saying Media Exaggerated Capitol Riot

    People with eyes informed the former Fox News host she was wrong.

  • Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion deal for Biden's 'human infrastructure' agenda, Medicare expansion

    The package would expand Medicare benefits, fight climate change and target other "human infrastructure" priorities not part of a separate proposal.

  • Why Biden Fired the Head of the Social Security Administration

    President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul, a Trump appointee who had drawn criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups for seeking to restrict benefits and taking a staunch anti-union stance in dealing with the labor groups that represent the agency’s 60,000 employees. Saul, whose six-year term was set to end in January 2025, was reportedly fired after refusing to a White House request to resign. Deputy Commissioner David Black, also appointed b

  • The chief architect of Central Vista thinks Modi’s project will define “new India”

    "We would like the ongoing transformation of the Central Vista in New Delhi to symbolise that India is confidently resolved to tackle the problems that have plagued it for decades."

  • How Texans are reacting to Democratic lawmakers leaving the state

    ABC News’ Zohreen Shah reports from Austin, Texas, where Democratic lawmakers left the state for Washington, D.C., to try to push for federal voting rights legislation.

  • Senators unveil plan to end federal prohibition of cannabis

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Oreg.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) are unveiling a discussion draft of their legislation to end the federal prohibition of marijuana.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • Ivanka Trump's Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain […]

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package

    Senate Democrats on the Budget committee announced late Tuesday night that they have reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion package to address "human" infrastructure, which they plan to pass via reconciliation.Why it matters: The price tag for the proposal — which is expected to include bold provisions on climate change, Medicare and education — comes in far below the $6 trillion figure Budget committee Chair Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and other progressive Democrats have pushed for. Get market news

  • Senate Democrats reach deal on $3.5 trillion reconciliation package

    Few details have been released, but the Democratic package is said to to include a Medicare expansion.

  • House appropriators would protect three of four littoral combat ships

    House appropriators ripped a proposal to decommission four littoral combat ships contained in President Joe Biden’s Pentagon budget request for next year as “a misuse of taxpayer funds.”

  • Why have Cuba’s simmering tensions boiled over on to the streets?

    Anti-government protests have rocked the communist-ruled island, supercharged by shortages, social media and sanctions People take part in a demonstration against the government of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana, on Sunday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images Liuba Álvarez leaves her house three times a week at 3.45am to queue outside her local supermarket for basic goods like meat, oil and detergent. Her last queue was “relatively short”: after eight hours she came home wi

  • Exxon Lobbyists Paid The 6 Democrats Named In Sting Video Nearly $333,000

    A new analysis takes a wide look at the company's influence in Arizona, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and West Virginia.