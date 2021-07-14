Key Senate Democrat says will find funding for sweeping infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden told reporters on Wednesday his committee will find funding for the sweeping infrastructure proposals negotiated between top Democrats and the White House.

"The bottom line for me, as chairman of the Finance Committee, is to make sure - and this will be the case - that I provide the funding for the priorities of the caucus," Wyden said.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone)