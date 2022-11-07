Key Senate race down to the wire in Pennsylvania
One of this year's most closely watched races is for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. Polls show that Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are neck and neck. Jericka Duncan reports.
Former President Barack Obama slammed Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Voters are heading to the polls to cast their votes for John Fetterman or Mehmet Oz - here's why the election matters so much on a national scale.
Oklahoma teacher helms campaign against banned books after being threatened by conservatives
Former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone, who was badly injured during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at U.S. Capitol, has endorsed Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz just a day before Tuesday’s midterm election. “Mehmet Oz is no ordinary Republican. He has aligned himself with Donald Trump, the first president in…
Arizona is giving away its groundwater for nothing to Saudi-owned firm Fondomonte – to the detriment of Arizonans. I'll work to end it.
NBA superstar Kevin Durant would like to be part of a new ownership group for the Washington Commanders. Durant, who was born in D.C. and grew up in Seat Pleasant, told ESPN on Sunday he “would love to give a bit of my money to be part of the Commanders, but we’ll see.” Dan and Tanya Snyder, the current co-owners of the NFL franchise, said Wednesday they had retained an affiliate of Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) to “consider potential transactions” related to the team.
Authorities say a district attorney will not seek an indictment against sheriff’s deputies in the death of a handcuffed Georgia woman who fell from a patrol car after the deputies failed to close the rear passenger-side door.
Meme-stock darling AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications Inc. to turn some of the movie-theater chain’s locations into so-called Zoom Rooms. Zoom Rooms are workspaces for hybrid teams, according to Zoom (ZM) “This combines the excellent experience of Zoom with the comfort and state-of-the-art sight and sound technology of AMC’s modern and centrally located theaters,” the companies said, in a statement released after market close on Monday. AMC’s (AMC) stock rose 0.9% in after-hours trading, while Zoom’s stock fell 0.1%.
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman Sean Patrick Maloney spoke with Meet the Press on Sunday morning and defended the Democratic Party's stance on crime and policing.
Become one with nature in these lavish accommodations.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) during a CBS appearance on Sunday jokingly advised former President Trump to not announce a 2024 run before Christmas. “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Sununu about Trump’s presidential prospects after Axios reported on Friday that Trump and his team are eyeing Nov. 14 as a possible launch…
In Pennsylvania, poling shows Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are virtually tied in the polls heading into Election Day. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins John Dickerson with more from Pittsburgh.
The leader of a powerful gang alliance that has spent the past two months blocking the flow of fuel, food and drinking water in poverty-stricken Haiti declared its blockade of the country’s main oil terminal and seaports over Sunday.
STORY: Arizona’s 2nd district Democrat Tom O'Halleran faces a tough race after his district was redrawn to include more Republican votersHis Republican opponent Eli Crane is a former Navy SEAL who called on Arizona's legislature to decertify Biden's win in 2020California's 22nd districtRepublican David Valadao was one of only10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in his second trialHe's now facing a tough challenge from Democratic state representative Rudy SalasFlorida's 13th district Republican Anna Paulina Luna, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is favored over Democrat Eric Lynn a former Obama administration officialThe district will likely be picked up by Republicansthanks to a new district map backed by Governor Ron DeSantisIowa's 3rd districtDemocrat Cindy Axne rode the Democrats'2018 midterms 'blue wave' to victorybut redistricting has made her district slightly more Republican this yearZach Nunn, a state senator and former Air Force pilot, is hoping to capitalize on thatKansas's 3rd district Democrat Sharice Davids faces a difficult race against Republican Amanda Adkins Davids could be buoyed by the abortion debate after voters in the conservative state rejected an opportunity to ban it in August Alaska's at-large districtDemocrat Mary Peltola won a surprise victory in an August special electionbeating two Republicans: former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palinand businessman Nick BegichThe three are set to face off again
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s household spending increased for the first time in three months in September, showing some recovery despite growing concerns over inflation weighing on households’ spending power.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsHouston Mog
Mixed reports have surfaced regarding San Diego State moving to the Pac-12
Thousands of people took to the streets across Peru on Saturday to demand the resignation of embattled President Pedro Castillo, a leftist whose government is under investigation for corruption. Carrying the Andean nation's vertically striped red-white-red flag and signs with anti-government slogans, protesters marched towards the opposition-dominated Congress in the capital Lima. Castillo has called those who oppose his government "reactionaries" and "the enemies of people".
Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
The U.S. housing market has changed markedly. Homebuilder sentiment is at the worst level since the early days of the pandemic.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Widespread coastal flooding, gusty winds, and heavy rain will begin along the Florida East Coast on Tuesday.