Key Senate race down to the wire in Pennsylvania

STORY: Arizona’s 2nd district Democrat Tom O'Halleran faces a tough race after his district was redrawn to include more Republican votersHis Republican opponent Eli Crane is a former Navy SEAL who called on Arizona's legislature to decertify Biden's win in 2020California's 22nd districtRepublican David Valadao was one of only10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in his second trialHe's now facing a tough challenge from Democratic state representative Rudy SalasFlorida's 13th district Republican Anna Paulina Luna, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is favored over Democrat Eric Lynn a former Obama administration officialThe district will likely be picked up by Republicansthanks to a new district map backed by Governor Ron DeSantisIowa's 3rd districtDemocrat Cindy Axne rode the Democrats'2018 midterms 'blue wave' to victorybut redistricting has made her district slightly more Republican this yearZach Nunn, a state senator and former Air Force pilot, is hoping to capitalize on thatKansas's 3rd district Democrat Sharice Davids faces a difficult race against Republican Amanda Adkins Davids could be buoyed by the abortion debate after voters in the conservative state rejected an opportunity to ban it in August Alaska's at-large districtDemocrat Mary Peltola won a surprise victory in an August special electionbeating two Republicans: former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palinand businessman Nick BegichThe three are set to face off again