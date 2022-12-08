Key state witness denies report of confession

Dec. 8—A witness who told Decatur police in April 2019 that he heard Zachary Bernard Williams confess to fatally shooting Michael Wayne Irvin Jr. denied knowing about the confession Wednesday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Brian O'Neal Wiggins of Decatur said he and Williams "didn't have any conversation about Dooney," which was Irvin's nickname. That statement was among frequently contentious responses Wiggins gave when questioned by Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery during the third day of testimony in Williams' capital murder trial.

Wiggins signed a statement to police in 2019 about Williams' alleged confession, but offered contrasting testimony Wednesday.

"Did (Williams) ever confess to killing Dooney?" defense attorney Robert Tuten asked.

"No sir, he did not," Wiggins replied.

Williams is facing three counts of capital murder in the shooting death of Irvin at Irvin's home in the 1600 block of Marion Street in Southwest Decatur on Feb. 25, 2019.

Williams, 33, and co-defendant Ulysses Ke'Andre Wilkerson, 22, were arrested about six weeks after Irvin's death. They are being tried separately.

Wiggins testified he and Williams were "not friends, just associates." He said he saw Williams at a club hours before the shooting that took place in the early morning of Feb. 25, 2019. "The only connection that night (with Williams), I sold him some pills," Wiggins said.

Vickery asked Wiggins if he had any involvement in Irvin's death. Wiggins replied, "No, no, no, hell no."

Wiggins testified that later on Feb. 25, "(Williams') leg was hurting from an accident, and he needed some pain pills" and "asked if I had fire," street slang for a gun.

When questioned by Tuten, Wiggins agreed that he had talked with police several times.

At a preliminary hearing in April 2019, Detective Sean Mukaddam said Wiggins approached police to say Williams had confessed the crime to him and included details that matched the crime scene.

A few months later, Williams, who had been indicted, filed a handwritten appeal saying Wiggins falsified his story to the police to collect reward money. On Wednesday, Mukaddam said the Police Department doesn't offer reward money and "was unaware of a reward" but had "heard rumors" of one. Irvin's aunt told reporters in March 2019 that his friends had offered a $25,000 reward for an arrest in the case. On Wednesday, Wiggins did not admit to accepting a reward.

Before stepping down from the stand, Wiggins said, "I told the absolute truth."

Dr. Valerie Green, the forensics office physician who performed the autopsy on Irvin, showed more than 20 images of the body with bullet holes to his right shoulder, right side of his neck, right back, left upper back, lower right back, chest and right forearm.

She said four bullets were recovered from the body and four others passed through the body. On Monday, ballistic expert Brandon Vest testified of the dozen spent shell casings at the scene that all were fired from the same handgun, a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol. No murder weapon has been recovered.

A toxicology report concluded alcohol, marijuana and Xanax were in the body at the time of the shooting, Green said.

The victim's mother, Georgia Ann Irvin, of Hillsboro, testified Wednesday that moments before the preliminary hearing in 2019, Williams yelled toward her in a near empty courtroom.

She testified Williams cursed at her and said, "if (Irvin) didn't try to be a He-Man he would be alive today."

Outside the courtroom Wednesday, she said she didn't initially report that encounter to court officials.

Prosecutors said Williams and Wilkerson broke into Irvin's house and shot him with the intention of robbing him. Mukaddam said police found about $13,000 in the house after the shooting. It is uncertain how much if any money was taken from the house after the fatal shooting.

With six sheriff deputies and a smaller gallery in the courtroom, the state rested its case just before noon Wednesday. The defense will begin its case in Judge Charles Elliott's courtroom at 10 a.m. today.

Dressed in blue slacks and a blue buttoned-down shirt and navy tie Wednesday, Williams has been in Morgan County Jail since his arrest April 4, 2019.

Williams and Wilkerson each face three counts of capital murder, according to the indictment, because the alleged murders were in the presence of a child, during the commission of a burglary and during the commission of a theft. If convicted, their sentences will either be life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.