The key takeaways from Holmes and Hale's impeachment inquiry testimonies

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump only cares about the "big stuff that matters to him, like this Biden investigation that Giuliani is pushing," State Department Official David Holmes told lawmakers in a closed-door deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry.

That revelation came as Holmes was relaying a conversation he testified he had with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland on July 26 at a restaurant in Ukraine's capital.

The exchange is one of many found in a new release of transcripts from the House Intelligence Committee undertaking an impeachment inquiry into Trump. The committee released transcripts of Holmes' deposition as well as that of Ambassador David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

The two transcripts were released prior to the deposition of nine officials slated to publicly testify this week, including Hale on Wednesday with Sondland and Defense official Laura Cooper. Holmes is scheduled to testify on Thursday along with State Department official Fiona Hill.

Here are the key takeaways from both the transcripts:

July 26th phone call: 'I've never seen anything like this'

During his testimony, Holmes testified that he "vividly" recalled the conversation he overheard in a Kyiv restaurant between Sondland and Trump.

The initial revelation of the phone conversation was made during Ambassador Bill Taylor's public testimony last week.

Holmes testified that although the phone's speaker wasn't on, the president's voice was so loud and recognizable, he could overhear the conversation.

CHAIRMAN: And, you know, I think you said you have quite a clean recollection of that. It left an impression on you, did it? MR. HOLMES: This was an extremely distinctive experience in my Foreign Service career. I've never seen anything like this, someone calling the President from a mobile phone at a restaurant, and then having a conversation of this level of candor, colorful language. There's just so much about the call that was so remarkable that I remember it vividly.

During this conversation, Holmes told lawmakers he overheard Sondland tell Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass” and would do “anything you ask him to” when asked about the investigations he sought.

Russia may have 'monitored' Trump's phone call with Sondland

Holmes told lawmakers the phone conversation surprised him because in his "experience, generally, phone calls with the President are very sensitive and handled accordingly."

When asked about the likelihood that Russia may have been listening, Holmes stated, "I believe at least two of the three, if not all three of the mobile networks (in Ukraine) are owned by Russian companies, or have significant stakes in those."

"We generally assume that mobile communications in Ukraine are being monitored," he continued.

Holmes reiterated that former Ambassador Victoria Nuland, who served as a senior envoy to Ukraine under the Obama Administration, had her calls "monitored and released for political effect."

Hale testified that Pompeo called Fox News host Sean Hannity

Hale told lawmakers that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told him about a phone conversation with Fox News host Sean Hannity in an effort to oust former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Hannity has previously denied this ever happened.

Hale additionally told lawmakers that State Department records show Pompeo calling Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer who has emerged as a central figure in the Ukraine scandal, twice in late March, likely to discuss the smear campaign against Yovanovitch.

In the transcript of Yovanovitch's closed-door deposition, the former ambassador said she was told Pompeo or "somebody around him" planned to call Hannity and ask about the basis the Fox personality had to attack her.

Hale: The decision not to issue a statement for Yovanovitch would have come from someone 'more senior to me'

Hale testified that while he was visiting Ukraine last March, he had time to assess Yovanovitch's performance as an ambassador and ultimately asked her if she would agree to stay longer in the post, saying he thought Yovanovitch was doing "a very good job."