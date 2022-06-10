Key Takeaways From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Hearing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Flatley and Mark Niquette
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liz Cheney
    Liz Cheney
    American politician

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from Thursday’s committee hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Click here for our TOPLive blog:

Most Read from Bloomberg

  • The most compelling testimony came from US Capitol Police office Caroline Edwards, who sustained brain damage during the attack as rioters pushed a bike rack on top of her head, knocking her unconscious. When she came to, she said, “I couldn’t believe my eyes, three were officers on the ground, they were bleeding, they were throwing up.” She said she was “slipping in people’s blood” and “it was carnage, it was chaos.’

  • Edwards’ testimony was contrasted with that of the rioters who came to DC that day; they said they came at Trump’s request. Investigators sought to show a connection between two groups: The Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

  • The committee also played dramatic video from the day of the attack, showing police officers and rioters clashing in a violent and sometimes bloody fracas as the Capitol was quickly breached following an address by Trump. Though similar footage has been aired, the point of the new video seemed to be to reinforce that this was no small tussle but a major effort to stop the certification of an election.

  • Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney laid out out a broad case against former President Donald Trump, well beyond Jan. 6 itself, telling viewers he had a seven-point plan to corruptly overturn the will of the voters, even after being told repeatedly by his own staff and campaign and attorney general that he had lost the election.

  • And then, once the violence had started, Cheney quoted Trump speaking approvingly of rioters talking about hanging Vice President Mike Pence. As the violence continued for hour after hour and Republican leaders were begging him to intervene, Cheney said the former president never called a single person nor issued any order to protect the Capitol.

  • The committee sought to address criticism from Trump and his allies that the committee investigation is a “witch hunt” and the hearing’s “political theater” by previewing evidence that addresses specific elements of the insurrection, especially that Trump knew he lost the election. Cheney also tried to shame her GOP colleagues “who are defending the indefensible,” telling them “there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

  • Cheney outlined how there will be seven committee hearings, each focused on a different element of the insurrection. Monday’s hearing, for example, will present evidence that Trump and his advisors knew that he had lost the 2020 election but engaged in “a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information” to convince Americans the election was stolen when it wasn’t.

  • The committee effectively used video clips of testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr and Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter. Barr was shown saying he told Trump there was no evidence of the election was stolen. Ivanka Trump was shown saying Barr’s contention there was no fraud affected her perspective. “I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying,” she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK ‘Plans to Burn’ £4 Billion of Unusable Covid Protective Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government spent £4 billion ($5 billion) on unusable personal protective equipment during the pandemic and now “plans to burn significant volumes” of it, Parliament’s spending watchdog found.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weig

  • Bonds Rally in India as Das Promises to Support Borrowing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds in India rallied, led by the short-end after the monetary authority refrained from withdrawing cash from the banking system and assured markets it would support the government’s record-borrowing program.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the Worl

  • Shock of War Threatens Lasting Impact on Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsThe world economy will pay a “hefty price” for the war in Ukraine encompas

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Straddle the 200 Day EMA

    Gold markets initially dipped during the trading session on Wednesday, only to see buyers come back in and pick it up again. At this point, gold seems to be willing to go sideways until the CPI numbers on Friday.

  • Daily Gold News: Wednesday, June 8 – Gold’s Further Consolidation

    Today we will get Final Wholesale Inventories release at 8:30 a.m. and tomorrow there will be the ECB Monetary Policy Statement release.

  • Ukraine news – live: UK demands release of Britons sentenced to death in ‘show trial’

    Donetsk court hands down sentence to Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan national Brahim Saadoun

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – The US Dollar Finds Buyers on the Dips

    The US dollar has initially fallen during the trading session on Thursday but has found buyers on the dip to take advantage of the huge uptrend.

  • No way out as Iraq's dangerous post-election impasse deepens

    Eight months after national elections, Iraq still doesn’t have a government and there seems to be no clear way out of the dangerous deadlock. The caretaker government is unable to make crucial electricity payments or draft plans for badly needed investment ahead of the critical summer months. Investments to upgrade water infrastructure have been paused while unemployment, water shortages and concerns over food security are drawing public anger.

  • Japan’s Tentative Border Reopening Likely to Have Limited Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan reopened its borders to overseas visitors on package tours Friday in a move that will potentially boost the economy over time, though the initial spending impact is likely to be limited.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jac

  • Japan business community seeks further relaxation of border controls

    Japan's business community issued a joint statement on Friday seeking further relaxation of border controls, as the country begins a gradual easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The statement by domestic business lobby Keidanren and foreign chambers of commerce urged further easing to "facilitate an environment where people, goods, money and digital technologies can move freely". Japan began a phased reopening to tourists on Friday after a more than two-year ban.

  • Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    With its stock down 8.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL). But if you pay...

  • Circle’s head of policy calls CBDCs a ‘Preposterous Idea’: Consensus

    Head of policy for stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial, Dante Disparte, called central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) a “preposterous idea” during a panel Wednesday at Consensus 2022. See related article: CBDCs, stablecoins can coexist: Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard Fast facts Disparte later added the Fed issuing its own digital dollar is “the equivalent idea […]

  • Lira Sinks to 17 Per Dollar as Erdogan Rate Talk Fuels Forex Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsTurkey’s lira tumbled beyond 17 per dollar for the first time since December amid a rush for foreign currency that was sparked this week after President Recep Tayyip Erdo

  • Summit Latest: Bolsonaro Says Meeting With Biden ‘Sensational’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is hosting the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, a gathering intended to deepen ties between the US and Western Hemisphere countries that drew criticism from Beijing, which seeks to make its own inroads in the region.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by P

  • Receiver Tre Nixon has been a pleasant surprise at Patriots minicamp

    Nixon heads into the final day of minicamp tied with Nelson Agholor for the most catches from QB Mac Jones this week.

  • Cryptocurrencies like ‘world of Caribbean pirates’: India chief economic adviser

    India’s chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran compared cryptocurrencies to the “world of Caribbean pirates” in the absence of regulation where “winners take it all” from somebody else, local media reported. Fast facts See related article: Coinbase blames India’s central bank for exit Cryptocurrencies fail to satisfy basic requirements such as having store value, widespread […]

  • Ukraine Latest: Yellen Sees Way to Curb Oil; Fighters Get Death

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a plan to block European and UK firms from insuring tankers carrying Russian oil could slow shipments of crude and cut off a source of funding for the Kremlin to pay for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everyt

  • Poland Tees Up More Rate Rises After Ninth Hike to Curb Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsPoland’s central bank signaled no letup in its campaign to snuff out the h

  • AOC says it's 'internationally embarrassing' the US had 288 school shootings while other G7 countries saw just 5 in the same 10-year period

    The US has the highest rate of gun deaths among high-income countries, and the highest rate of civilian firearm ownership in the world.

  • Manhattan judge keeps costly contempt-fine threat dangling over Donald Trump's head in NY probe.

    Trump hoped a contempt-of-court ruling that's cost him $110,000 would end Wednesday; the judge for NY AG Letitia James' probe of Trump's business said not so fast.