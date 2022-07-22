Here are the key takeaways from the JoCo DA’s report on the Olathe East shooting

An assistant principal “was mostly likely shot” by a school resource officer when an 18-year-old Olathe East High School student pulled a handgun from his backpack and started firing, according to report released Friday.

Here are four of the biggest takeaways from the report released Friday by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office:

Jaylon Elmore, the student who was charged with attempted capital murder in the incident, fired a Polymer80 9mm handgun four times. The school resource officer fired a department-issued Glock 9 mm handgun four times.

Three people were shot in the incident, but none died. School resource officer Erik Clark was shot four times, an assistant principal was shot twice and Elmore was shot twice.

The Johnson County District Attorney will not charge Clark, who “most likely shot” the assistant principle during the altercation.

The two assistant principals who attempted to search Elmore’s backpack were within their authority to do so. A rumor was circulating that a student had brought a gun to school, and the administrators determined Elmore was the most likely suspect, making it their duty to attempt to search his bag.

