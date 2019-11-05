Key takeaways from newly released Volker and Sondland transcripts of impeachment testimony

WASHINGTON – The House committees overseeing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump released transcripts of testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine.

Both men were deposed last month behind closed doors about their involvement in Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

House Democrats are investigating whether Trump froze $400 million in security aid to Ukraine for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump’s democrat 2020 rivals, and the 2016 election.

Here are the key takeaways from both transcripts:

Sondland detailed quid pro quo in new testimony

Sondland submitted an amendment to his original testimony on Monday.

In the update, Sondland added that he had communicated a quid pro quo to a Ukraine official, linking military aid for Ukraine that was delayed by the United States to a public statement committing to investigations Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani wanted.

Since his deposition, he said reading other witness statements reminded him of a conversation he had with Andriy Yermak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"By the beginning of September 2019, and in the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I presumed that the aid suspension had become linked to the proposed anti-corruption statement," Sondland said.

"I now recall speaking individually with Mr. Yermak, where I said that resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks," Sondland added.

The anti-corruption statement Sondland references was detailed by both officials in their depositions. Trump envoys had pushed Ukraine officials to make a public commitment to investigating Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company tied to Hunter Biden.

More: Read the transcript of Gordon Sondland's testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry

Sondland had said in a text message to American diplomat William Taylor that Trump was clear there was “no quid pro quos of any kind." That text was part of an earlier release from the investigating House committees.

Volker texted wording for the public statement Zelensky was to make

Volker told lawmakers Zelensky's top aide, Yermak, had given him a draft statement about Ukraine's investigation on corruption after meeting Giuliani in Madrid on Aug. 2. He said he shared it with Sondland and the pair had a conversation with Giuliani about the draft.

"Rudy says: 'Well, if it doesn't say Burisma and if it doesn't say 2016, what does it mean? You know, it's not credible. You know, they're hiding something,'" Volker said.

Volker turned over text messages to the committees, and it was revealed that he texted additions to the statement for Zelensky to read, which included language that would announce the investigations into Burisma, as well as the 2016 elections.

"Special attention should be paid to the problem of interference in the political processes of the United States, especially with the alleged involvement of some Ukrainian politicians. I want to declare that this is unacceptable," Volker's text to Yermak reads.

"We intend to initiate and complete a transparent and unbiased investigation of all available facts and episodes, including those involving Burisma and the 2016 U.S. elections, which in turn will prevent the recurrence of this problem in the future," the text continues.

More: Read the transcript of Kurt Volker's testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry

Sondland suggested Giuliani's effort might be illegal

Sondland, a close ally of Trump, told lawmakers that it would be “improper” to ask a foreign government to investigate a political rival and said, “I mean, I think I testified to that at the beginning, that it would not be proper,”

When asked whether it would be illegal, Sondland replied: “I’m not a lawyer, but I assume so.”

Sondland testified that Giuliani urged an investigation of the Burisma for months this year and it "kept getting more insidious as [the] timeline went on."

The Ambassador claimed he later learned that Hunter Biden worked at Burisma, but he testified that he wasn’t aware of that at the beginning. He noted Burisma was well known for its corruption.