Key themes of the Aug. 2 primaries: Abortion, Democratic infighting, and a whole lot of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump vs. non-Trump Republicans.

Donald Trump vs. Mike Pence.

Democratic infighting and interference in GOP primaries.

Abortion.

These are the chief issues that will decide which party ultimately wins control of Congress and key state governors' offices will be on full display Tuesday when five states host primaries: Michigan, Arizona, Missouri, Kansas, and Washington.

"There will be a lot of Trump on the ballot," said Henry Olsen, a polling analyst and senior fellow with the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C.

Trump vs. GOP impeachers: OnPolitics: Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face his 2022 picks

Trump vs. Pence?:For Mike Pence, problems with a White House run start with his old boss, Donald Trump

A review of contests to look for, state-by-state:

Michigan: Democrats help a Trump candidate – and fight each other

The Michigan primary features two themes that have run throughout the election year: Congressional Democrats opposing each other because of redistricting, and Democratic organizations helping Trump-endorsed candidates because they would presumably be easier to beat in the fall.

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, faces Trump-backed primary challenger John Gibbs, a former assistant secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development – and the recipient of Democratic help.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee funded an ad that, on the surface, attacks Gibbs as too conservative. The spot also seems designed to increase Gibbs' appeal to Trump voters in the GOP primary race with Meijer.

Believing that Trump-backed candidates are easier to beat in fall general elections, Democrats have tried similar tricks in other states like Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. .

Another race in Michigan features two Democratic incumbents running against each other in a newly created U.S. House district: Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens.

Story continues

The race underscores the ongoing friction between progressives and more traditional Democrats. Levin brought in former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to campaign for him.

One issue that could make a difference: Israel. Stevens has received millions in support from the United Democracy Project, a political action committee created by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

GOP duels in Arizona:Kari Lake, Blake Masters and Mark Finchem are all surging toward victory. Democrats cheer

Arizona: Trump vs. Pence, again

The Republican gubernatorial primary in Arizona features another proxy battle between Trump and Pence, the former running mates who might oppose each other for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Trump is backing Kari Lake, a former news anchor-turned-candidate who agrees with Trump's false claims of voter fraud and has vowed to change state election laws if elected.

Pence is backing Karrin Taylor Robson, a more traditional Republican who points to evidence that Lake supported President Barack Obama and denounced Trump before he became president.

The ex-president and ex-vice president also went against each other in Georgia this past May. Pence backed incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who easily defeated Trump-supported challenger David Perdue.

The Arizona Republican Senate primary features a notably aggressive Trump backer in Blake Masters, a venture capitalist who echoes Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Democrats believe Masters would be the easiest candidate to beat in a race with incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly.

Arizona is a crucial race in the fight for control of the Senate, currently split 50-50 between the parties. Democrats control the chamber because of the tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former President Donald Trump embraces Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake at a "Save America" rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on Friday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arizona's primary election will take place Aug. 2.

In a state legislative race, Trumpers are working to defeat Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified before the special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and sharply disputed the former president's repeated claims of a stolen election in Arizona.

More: State election officials tell Jan. 6 committee of pressure, threats from Trump and allies - recap

Missouri: A Show-Me State Showdown

The Missouri Republican Senate primary features another aggressively pro-Trump candidate: Former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid allegations of sexual assault and campaign fundraising issues.

Greitens has run ads where he holds a shotgun and urges voters to take out "Republicans In Name Only," or, as he put it, go "RINO hunting." He is pursuing the Trump vote, but the ex-president has not endorsed Greitens.

He is also an underdog. Greitens started falling in pre-primary polls after his ex-wife issued a statement detailing allegations of domestic abuse, which he denied.

Those recent surveys give the Republican lead to a more traditional candidate, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler is another Republican seeking to fill the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt.

The winner of the GOP Senate Republican primary will be favored over whoever emerges from a crowded Democratic field.

Kansas and abortion: Abortion rights face a key test in upcoming Kansas vote, the first of its kind since the fall of Roe

Secretary of State battles:In 2022 midterms, a new 'Big Lie' battleground: secretary of state elections

Kansas: Abortion

Candidate elections in Kansas look pretty pro forma, but the Sunflower State primary features a referendum that will test the salience of an intensely revived issue: Abortion.

A women holds a sign asking voters to vote no on an upcoming amendment to the Kansas Constitution regarding abortion during Saturday's National Women's March.

Kansans will vote on whether or not to change the state constitution and allow the legislature to outlaw abortions. The referendum comes little more than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that had established abortion as a constitutional right.

Democrats believe that eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion energizes their political base and produce more victories. Republicans who have long sought to end Roe vs. Wade say the prospect of state-by-state legislation to end abortions will do the same for their voters.

Washington: The Trump Revenge Tour

Trump's year-long effort to defeat House Republicans who voted to impeach him over Jan. 6 faces two tests in the state of Washington.

Two House incumbents – Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse – face pro-Trump challengers.

Herrera Beutler's opponents include former Green Beret Joe Kent, who has Trump's endorsement.

Newhouse's opponents include Loren Culp, a former police chief who also has Trump's support.

Secretaries of State

The Tuesday primaries, including Arizona and Wisconsin, also include races for what has suddenly become an important post: Secretaries of state, particularly the ones who supervise elections.

Public interest groups that track elections say Trump and his supporters who falsely claim there was election fraud in 2020 are seeking to put many of their ranks into election administration jobs. They accuse Trumpers of looking for ways to steal future elections but the candidates say they want to assure election integrity.

In Arizona, Trump has endorsed Mark Finchem. who attended "Stop The Steal" rallies and called for de-certifying the 2020 results in Arizona. Another "election denier" Republican candidate, Shawnna Bolick, introduced a bill that would give the legislature the power to overturn elections.

Two candidates in Wisconsin – Justin Schmidtka and Jay Schroeder – have called for de-certifying or rescinding electors from the state's presidential election of 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aug. 2 primaries: Abortion, Democratic infighting, and Donald Trump