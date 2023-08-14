Key TN Senate Republican proposes tougher penalties for threats of mass violence

Vivian Jones, Nashville Tennessean
·5 min read
0

As debate on gun confiscation has swirled across the state, Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, has worked through the summer to identify a proposal that could help prevent mass violence that Covenant families and the National Rifle Association can agree on.

“We've threaded a needle,” Haile said in an interview. “It's taken three months of working with this and talking with lots of people to try and come to something that is meaningful, that will make a difference.”

Haile has drafted legislation to make any threat of violence against four or more people a felony, regardless of whether the violence could be committed with a firearm, vehicle, bomb, or other weapon. Penalties would be heightened if the threat is made against a school, church, government building, or other location where 250 or more people visit each day. Currently, threats of mass violence at a school are a misdemeanor offense.

“Folks are just kind of appalled that this is only a misdemeanor, which is not much different than a speeding ticket,” Haile said.

“This special session call is a result of the shooting at Covenant school. There's no question about that. But that should not be our only focus,” Haile told The Tennessean. “We feel like if we change this, then we could have (if there had been a report made and had been followed up), then we could have gotten the Christmas bomber, the Covenant shooter, and the patient that killed a physician in Memphis just last week.”

Threats could be verbal, written or electronically communicated, and a defendant would have to have taken substantial steps toward carrying out the threat — like writing down a specific plan for an attack, or obtaining a weapon. What constitutes substantial steps would remain at the discretion of law enforcement and district attorneys.

State Sen. Ferrell Haile speaks at Good Morning Gallatin, a conversation with local elected officials.
State Sen. Ferrell Haile speaks at Good Morning Gallatin, a conversation with local elected officials.

“With the Covenant shooter, there’s quite a bit of written documentation — that’s a substantial step: they’ve made plans, this is what they’re going to do, this is how it’s to be done,” Haile said.

Defendants charged with the felony awaiting trial would be eligible for bail, at a judge’s discretion, as other felony defendants are, and no weapons would be confiscated from them.

“That’s due process,” Haile said.

But defendants will be required to undergo a mental health evaluation and behavioral risk assessment, on which the judge can base their bail decisions.

Law enforcement would have discretion on how to deal, for example, with a teenager who “spouts off without thinking.” The current misdemeanor charge for threats of violence against schools would remain on the books.

Haile said he has shared draft language with representatives of the NRA, and the group does not oppose the proposal.

“I had not been working with the NRA,” Haile said. “I had paid attention to the ideas they had put forward — they wanted due process, and they felt like it was an individual issue, not an across-the-board, everybody-who-owns-a-gun-is-a-suspect-type deal.”

He’s also met with Covenant parents to get their feedback on the draft bill, and they’re supportive, Haile said.

Haile has also sought feedback from a variety of state agencies, and does not anticipate opposition from the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Administrative Office of the Courts, the District Attorneys General Conference, and the Department of Mental Health.

He’s also spoken with several House members who are supportive, and he’s identified a House sponsor, though is not ready to name them.

“I anticipate there’ll be a lot of co-sponsors on these bills,” Haile said. “If this gets to the floor, I think it gets passed very easily.”

Other GOP bills will also raise penalties for gun crimes

Haile's proposal comes as several Republican senators are planning to file bills to enhance penalties for gun-related crimes.

Sen. Page Walley, R-Savannah, will file a bill to create a mandatory five-year minimum sentence for using a firearm while committing a crime, mirroring federal law. Walley says the discrepancy “disincentivizes criminals from committing federal crimes with firearms and leaves a loophole for violent criminals to avoid a longer sentence.”

Sens. Paul Rose, R-Covington, and Brent Taylor, R-Memphis, plan to propose bills to enhance felony penalties for possession of stolen guns and guns with altered serial numbers, and selling or transferring guns to people who are prohibited from owning them.

“Crime in Memphis is out of control, and this special session is an opportunity to look at how the state can help address crime and protect our citizens,” Taylor said.

Hundreds of Memphis residents submitted comments to Gov. Bill Lee calling for action to address crime in Shelby County during the special session.

Haile is also working on a bill to expand the number of health care professionals who will have a duty to warn law enforcement if their patient becomes a risk of harm to themselves or others. Currently, state law requires psychiatrists to warn of threats of violence. Haile plans to propose to have the duty to warn protocol also apply to physicians, physicians assistants, and nurse practitioners.

Walley is also planning to file a bill to clarify how law enforcement and courts are to be informed when a patient who lives in their community is committed or released from a mental institution. Currently, institutions only alert law enforcement about commitments in their own jurisdiction. If a patient lives in a different county, law enforcement is not notified.

Reach reporter Vivian Jones at vjones@tennessean.com or on X and Threads at @Vivian_E_Jones. 

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Senator proposes bill to expand mass threat law, penalties

Recommended Stories

  • NFL betting: This key metric can help with your season-long futures bets

    With the NFL season only weeks away, we're breaking down which offenses could struggle and which have been given a jolt of life.

  • Hawaii wildfires latest: Death toll rises to 96 in deadliest U.S. fire disaster in a century

    At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association. The number of lives lost is likely to increase as rescue efforts continue across the island of Maui.

  • Ford's hands-off driving tech available by subscription

    Ford shared on Monday that it's heading deeper into the software game by making its hands-free driving hardware — BlueCruise — standard in many of its future vehicles. In other words, the Detroit automaker's Tesla-ification continues. Excluding the Mustang Mach-E, Ford had previously only given folks the option to buy the hands-off driving feature ahead of time, with the purchase of a new vehicle.

  • Amazon's 50+ best deals to shop this week

    Score killer sales on Apple, Amazon Fire, Henckels and more.

  • Amazon's latest smart speaker sale includes the Echo Studio for $160

    A number of Amazon's Echo smart speakers are currently on sale for 20 to 30 percent off.

  • Netflix begins testing its games on TVs and computers in Canada and U.K.

    Netflix announced today it will begin testing its games across more devices, including TVs and computers, in addition to mobile phones, where its games already run today. The tests will begin today in Canada and the U.K. with a "limited number" of Netflix subscribers who will be given the chance to test games on their TVs. On TVs, the games can be played on select devices from Netflix's initial partners, including Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN.

  • The 5 best deals you can get this Monday from Walmart, Target, Amazon and more

    Snap up a set of zero-gravity chairs for over 50% off, a vintage-style bed at over $200 off and a portable AC unit from Black+Decker at 40% discount.

  • 'Works like a charm every time': This jump starter is down to $40 (55% off!)

    With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.

  • Researcher says they were behind iPhone popups at Def Con

    Several attendees at the hacking conference Def Con reported seeing mysterious and persistent pop ups prompting them to use their Apple ID to connect to an Apple TV, or to share a password with an Apple TV nearby, according to attendee tweets over the weekend and people who spoke to TechCrunch. Hacker shenanigans during Def Con are a decades-long tradition, and are more often pranks than actual malicious attacks. On Saturday, a security researcher who goes by Jae Bochs said on Mastodon that it was them who was behind these activities.

  • Ford taps Apple exec to lead new software services unit

    Ford has hired Peter Stern, a former executive at Apple, to lead its newly formed Ford Integrated Services unit. The unit will create and market software-enabled customer experiences across Ford's three business units: Ford Blue, for gas and hybrid vehicles, Model e for connected EVs, and Ford Pro for commercial products. As the era of the software-defined vehicle takes hold, Ford is actively building out more services to personalize the driver experience, connect hardware and software and bring in new revenue streams.

  • Brex expands into group events while Mesh Payments moves into travel

    Today, fintech startup Brex announced it is moving in an unexpected direction with its travel offering while Mesh Payments said it's expanding into travel in addition to general expense management. Specifically, the company announced a new group events feature, designed to help companies book and manage events, including offsites. It may feel like a big departure for a startup that started out focused on credit cards, but Brex’s VP of product Vineet Taneja said that it happened more naturally than you might expect.

  • Amazon begins rolling out AI-generated review summaries

    Amazon announced a new generative AI feature today that summarizes product reviews. Available initially to “a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. across a broad selection of products,” the artificial intelligence tool creates a recap paragraph highlighting common themes from customer feedback. The company first confirmed in June it was testing an AI-powered summarization tool, but it now begins its official rollout. CEO Andy Jassy said earlier this month that AI is “at the heart of what we do.”

  • 'Falls great on your body': This pretty top skims curves perfectly — and it's down to $16

    You'll wear this flowy Blencot tank through the end of summer — and then some!

  • TikToker says the real difference between Gen Zers and cuspers is purses: ‘Tell me I’m wrong’

    “It’s not a perfect science, but it's pretty solid."

  • What is #IceRestock and why does it have over 436 million views on TikTok?

    "This gives me too much serotonin..."

  • Millions of Americans' health data stolen after MOVEit hackers targeted IBM

    Millions of Americans had their sensitive medical and health information stolen after hackers exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in the widely used MOVEit file transfer software raided systems operated by tech giant IBM. Colorado's Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF), which is responsible for administering Colorado’s Medicaid program, confirmed on Friday that it had fallen victim to the MOVEit mass-hacks, exposing the data of more than four million patients. In a data breach notification to those affected, Colorado's HCPF said that the data was compromised because IBM, one of the state's vendors, "uses the MOVEit application to move HCPF data files in the normal course of business.”

  • Amazon taps generative AI to enhance product reviews

    Amazon announced this morning it will begin to leverage generative AI to help customers better understand what customers are saying about a product, without necessarily having to read through dozens of individual reviews. This blub of text could be used to get an overall sense of the common themes across the reviews more easily, Amazon noted. In addition to the summary text, Amazon will also highlight key product attributes as clickable buttons.

  • Ford road-charging patent application would allow EVs to grab a charge while driving

    Ford's wireless charging patent places inductive coils under the road surface, which would allow EVs to charge while driving.

  • Disgruntled James Harden calls out 76ers in China: 'Daryl Morey is a liar'

    Harden said in China that he won't play for an organization that Morey's part of.

  • 'Best wallet I’ve ever owned': This men's wallet with almost 35k five-star reviews is down to just $10

    'Best wallet ever': Super-slim and secure, this winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking tech.