Key Truth Social execs out amid bumpy start for Trump tech platform: report

They can’t handle the truth.

Truth Social’s chiefs of technology and product development have reportedly resigned their positions at the social media platform started by former President Donald Trump. Reuters said Josh Adams and Billy Boozer, after less than a year at the tech startup, have called it quits.

The company, founded in October, launched its much anticipated social media platform Feb. 20 with hopes of competing with Twitter. That platform banned Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by supporters of the former president who were unwilling to accept his defeat in the 2020 election. Many Trump loyalists believe Twitter’s fact-checking practices and rules of civility discriminate against their right-wing ideology.

Prominent conservative figures, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and talk show host Sean Hannity, quickly joined Truth Social, though others who rushed to be a part of the platform found themselves wait-listed or met with tech issues.

One Reuters source reportedly said that without Adams onboard, “all bets are off” with regard to the future of the embattled company. That report does not detail the circumstances behind either executive’s alleged departure, and neither of them commented on Reuters’ findings.

Another move that could affect the tech world was Monday’s announcement that multibillionaire Elon Musk had spent nearly $3 billion to buy 9.2% of Twitter, making him the platform’s largest stakeholder. Musk has also questioned Twitter’s governing practices.

“Oh hi lol,” he tweeted Monday amid news of his acquisition.

Last week, The Wrap reported Truth Social downloads had dropped 93% from the platform’s opening week. Not even Trump has posted to Truth Media since its official rollout.

The former president launched a website called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump last spring. It lasted less than a month. He continues releasing statements regarding events in the news, which are shared by his supporters on Twitter.