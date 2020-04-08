Key U.S. coronavirus death projection revised down to 60,000

By Peter Szekely
1 / 2

Key U.S. coronavirus death projection revised down to 60,000

FILE PHOTO: Paramedics take a patient into emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn New York

By Peter Szekely

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some 60,000 Americans could die in the coronavirus pandemic, a university model often cited by U.S. and state policymakers projected on Wednesday, a 26% reduction in its most recent forecast death toll.

The University of Washington model's downward revision coincides with relative optimism from political leaders that caseloads may have reached a plateau in certain areas, albeit with the U.S. death toll climbing by 1,800 on Tuesday as nearly 30,000 new infections were reported.

Even that revised forecast suggested months of pain ahead for the nation, which had recorded nearly 13,000 deaths from the new coronavirus as of Tuesday night, according to a Reuters tally of official data.

The pandemic has upended American life, with more than 90% of the population ordered to stay at home and nearly 10 million people thrown out of work in the past two weeks.

There have been about 400,000 confirmed cases nationwide of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, and hospitals have been inundated, resulting in shortages of medical equipment and protective garments. Hospital patients have been left to suffer alone, as loved ones are barred from visiting them.

In New York City, the outbreak's epicenter, Mayor Bill de Blasio said mitigation efforts such as ordering all non-essential workers to remain at home "actually are starting to yield some progress," but he warned against relaxing any restrictions too soon.

"Double down, double down, because this is finally some evidence that these strategies can work," de Blasio told CNN. "One thing we know about it is that it's unpredictable and it's ferocious."


SUNDAY PEAK PROJECTED

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model is one of several that the White House task force has cited.

It now projects U.S. deaths at more than 60,000 by Aug. 4, down from the nearly 82,000 fatalities it had forecast on Tuesday.

The White House coronavirus task force has previously projected 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die.

The institute also moved up its projected peak in the number to U.S. deaths to this Sunday, when it predicted 2,212 people will succumb to the disease. The revision moves forward the projected peak by four days, suggesting the strain on the country's healthcare system will begin to abate a little sooner than previously expected.


AT-HOME DEATHS UNTRACKED

New York's De Blasio cautioned that the official death toll was overlooking people who die at home without seeking care.

Even so, the city has reported 3,544 deaths and 74,601 cases. Of those, 19,177 people were hospitalized. The state of New York accounts for more than a third of U.S. confirmed coronavirus cases to date, and nearly half the cumulative death toll.

"Every single measure of this pandemic is an undercount. Every. Single. One," Mark Levine, chairman of the City Council's health committee, wrote on Twitter. "Confirmed cases? Skewed by lack of testing. Hospitalizations? Skewed by huge # of sick people we are sending home because there's no room in ERs. Deaths? Massive undercount because of dying at home."

While New York is scrambling to provide care, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state had made a breakthrough in supplies, securing a deal for 200 million medical face masks per month, mostly coveted N95 as well as surgical masks, by working through a consortia of nonprofits and a state manufacturer given the lack of equipment available from the U.S. stockpile.

"We've been competing against other states, against other nations, against our own federal government for PPE. ... We're not waiting around any longer," he told MSNBC in an interview late Tuesday night. "We decided enough's enough. Let's use the purchasing power of the state of California as a nation state."

Newsom said he was confident the state would have enough personal protective equipment and could possibly export some to other states within the next few weeks.

In New York, long weeks of fighting the pandemic were taking a toll on hospital staff, some of whom are coming down with the disease they have been fighting.

One resident doctor at New York-Presbyterian Hospital said he had been surprised by the number of hospital workers infected.

"There are people around the hospital who are sick and now they're showing up on our patient list. ... It's hard not to see yourself in them," the resident said. "A lot of us feel like we are being put in harm's way."


(Reporting by Peter Szekely, Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey and Gabriella Borter; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

  • 'I have a PhD': The spotlight is now on Peter Navarro's role in White House coronavirus response
    Yahoo News

    'I have a PhD': The spotlight is now on Peter Navarro's role in White House coronavirus response

    One of those is a doctorate in economics (the other is a master's in public policy), but Navarro has used it to suggest that he has broad expertise related to the coronavirus crisis. On Monday, he argued on air with CNN anchor John Berman, who asked him about the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment. Over the weekend, there had been reports that Navarro had clashed bitterly on the matter with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top National Institutes of Health epidemiologist who is on the coronavirus task force.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court overrules governor's attempt to postpone election, despite coronavirus concerns
    Yahoo News

    Wisconsin Supreme Court overrules governor's attempt to postpone election, despite coronavirus concerns

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court Monday evening overruled a decision by the state's governor to postpone their primary election from this week to June, putting the Tuesday election back on just hours after the the governor had tried to push it back. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday morning issued an executive order to postpone state elections scheduled for Tuesday until June 9, a dramatic last-minute move that capped weeks of indecision by state leaders. But Monday evening, the state's highest court overruled that decision in a 4-2 vote, with the vote breaking down along partisan lines, with Republican judges in the majority.

  • Synthetic antibodies might offer a quick coronavirus treatment
    Yahoo News

    Synthetic antibodies might offer a quick coronavirus treatment

    Another approach is to harvest antibodies, protective substances produced in response to an infection, from the blood plasma of people who have been infected. Dr. Jacob Glanville, one of the researchers featured in the Netflix documentary “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak,” thinks he has found a shortcut. Glanville is the president of Distributed Bio, a computational immunoengineering group that focuses on making antibody therapeutics and vaccines.

  • Supreme Court won't hear Catholic Church challenge to ban on religious advertising
    USA TODAY

    Supreme Court won't hear Catholic Church challenge to ban on religious advertising

    WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court refused Monday to hear the Catholic Church's challenge to a local ban on religious advertising. The case, brought by the Archdiocese of Washington against the District of Columbia region's mass transit system, would have been the latest example of religious freedom appeals heard by the conservative-leaning court. The justices already are considering four major religion cases, all brought to them by religious organizations after lower court losses: • School choice: Three Montana women challenged a Montana ban on state funds being used to pay for religious education.

  • Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet
    AFP

    Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet

    China demanded an explanation from Brazil Monday after the far-right government's education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to the Asian country's "plan for world domination," in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent. In the latest incident to strain ties between Brasilia and Beijing, Education Minister Abraham Weintraub insinuated China was behind the global health crisis. "Geopolitically, who will come out stronger from this global crisis?" he wrote on Twitter Saturday.

  • Coronavirus: Why China's claims of success raise eyebrows
    BBC

    Coronavirus: Why China's claims of success raise eyebrows

    China has reported no new deaths from coronavirus anywhere in the country, for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak. For months now, every morning at 03:00, officials in China have put together the latest figures on the spread of the virus to share with the world. World Health Organization Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed China for the "speed with which [it] detected the outbreak" and its "commitment to transparency".

  • Illinois mayor's wife found at bar violating stay-at-home order
    CBS News

    Illinois mayor's wife found at bar violating stay-at-home order

    On Friday, the mayor of an Illinois city announced that he had directed the police department to "more strictly enforce" the statewide stay-at-home order, which was put in place to stem the spread of coronavirus. "I have directed the police department to use their discretion in issuing citations or making arrests for those refusing to follow the state-issued stay at home mandate," said Alton, Illinois Mayor Brant Walker during a coronavirus update posted Friday on Facebook. It detailed the individuals, who were not explicitly named, were "clearly disregarding the executive order and public pleas for compliance."

  • Coronavirus news – live: UK death toll rises by 786 as Boris Johnson spends third night in hospital and China reports no new fatalities
    The Independent

    Coronavirus news – live: UK death toll rises by 786 as Boris Johnson spends third night in hospital and China reports no new fatalities

    China has reported no new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the first time since January, as the death toll from the disease reached 75,000 people worldwide. Meanwhile, more than 160 current and former global leaders are urging the world's 20 major industrialised nations to approve $8bn (£6.5bn) in emergency global health funding to hasten the search for a vaccine, cure and treatment for Covid-19 and prevent a second wave of the pandemic. It comes after Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care as his Covid-19 symptoms worsened and Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, took over the government's response to the crisis.

  • 'Stunning lack of judgment': An Illinois mayor apologized after his wife was found partying at an illegally open bar and violating the state's stay-at-home order
    INSIDER

    'Stunning lack of judgment': An Illinois mayor apologized after his wife was found partying at an illegally open bar and violating the state's stay-at-home order

    Alton, Illinois, Mayor Brant Walker wrote a lengthy apology statement to his constituents and berated his wife, Shannon, for her "stunning lack of judgment." Walker said he told Alton's police chief that his wife did not deserve any special treatment and should receive the same punishment as any other citizen who violated the state's stay-at-home order. Shannon Walker will face a criminal complaint of reckless conduct, along with each person at the party for violating the stay-at-home order.

  • Top Trump aide says Fauci's caution on possible coronavirus treatment warrants a 'second opinion'
    NBC News

    Top Trump aide says Fauci's caution on possible coronavirus treatment warrants a 'second opinion'

    President Donald Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, said Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci's caution about the effectiveness of an anti-malaria drug that the president has been urging as a treatment for the coronavirus warrants a "second opinion." Asked about an Axios report that he and Fauci got into a heated argument about the drug during a coronavirus task force meeting Saturday, Navarro told CNN, "There was that discussion on Saturday, and if we didn't have disagreement and debate in the Trump administration, this administration would not be as strong as it is." A source told Axios that the dispute started when Navarro said the studies he'd seen on the effects of the drug, hydroxychloroquine, show "clear therapeutic efficacy."

  • Chinese Official Tries to Walk Back Claim U.S. Military Brought Virus to Wuhan
    National Review

    Chinese Official Tries to Walk Back Claim U.S. Military Brought Virus to Wuhan

    China Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian held his first press conference in several weeks on Tuesday, attempting to walk back his earlier claim that the U.S. military had brought the novel coronavirus to the city of Wuhan. The virus [is] a scientific question that requires scientific opinions,” Zhao told reporters. He was then asked if he stood behind a March 12 tweet in which he wrote that, “It might be the U.S. Army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.

  • This is what I want my friends to do if they have COVID-19 symptoms and are asked to go to the emergency room
    Yahoo News

    This is what I want my friends to do if they have COVID-19 symptoms and are asked to go to the emergency room

    Ashita S. Batavia, MD, MSc, is a board-certified infectious diseases specialist and public health expert with extensive experience in treating epidemics. In my state, New York, our hospital systems are being strained in unprecedented ways. As a frontline infectious diseases doctor, this is what I want my friends and neighbors to do if they have COVID-19 symptoms and are asked to go to the emergency room.

  • China investigates party member critical of government's handling of coronavirus outbreak
    Yahoo News Video

    China investigates party member critical of government's handling of coronavirus outbreak

    China is investigating a prominent Communist Party member who criticized leader Xi Jinping's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Fact check: Does Christian aid group require COVID-19 responders to sign anti-LGBTQ statement?
    USA TODAY

    Fact check: Does Christian aid group require COVID-19 responders to sign anti-LGBTQ statement?

    The claim: Christian humanitarian group Samaritan's Purse requires that workers in its NYC COVID-19 operation sign an anti-LGBTQ 'Statement of Faith' Samaritan's Purse, a Christian aid group that has conducted relief efforts around the world, set up a 68-bed field hospital staffed by several dozen personnel in New York's Central Park to address the COVID-19 outbreak. The organization's president and CEO, Franklin Graham, is a prominent evangelical Christian with a history of anti-LGBTQ statements. The organization has received praise for its efforts, which have relieved pressure on the city's overburdened health care system, while drawing criticism for its stance on LGBTQ issues.

  • India's financial hub Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: sources
    Reuters

    India's financial hub Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: sources

    India's financial hub Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the city, three senior officials said. A 21-day nationwide lockdown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in late March to fight the epidemic is officially set to end on April 14. The Mumbai municipal authority and the state government in the western state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, both declined to comment.

  • New Zealand demoted its health minister after he took his family to the beach on the first weekend of the country's coronavirus lockdown
    Business Insider

    New Zealand demoted its health minister after he took his family to the beach on the first weekend of the country's coronavirus lockdown

    Dr. David Clark, New Zealand's health minster, has been demoted after he admitted taking his family on a beach trip on the first weekend of the country's coronavirus lockdown. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the she would have sacked her minister for the lockdown abuse, but she needs him to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic threatening the country. New Zealand's health minister has been demoted after admitting that he took his family on a beach trip in the first weekend of the country's nationwide lockdown.

  • Wuhan ends lockdown as health workers buckle under strain
    Associated Press

    Wuhan ends lockdown as health workers buckle under strain

    After 76 days in lockdown, the Chinese city at the heart of the global pandemic reopened Wednesday, and tens of thousands immediately hopped on trains and planes to leave. Elsewhere, the economic, political and psychological toll of fighting the virus grew increasingly clear and more difficult to bear. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care with his country in the grips of its biggest crisis since World War II. The 55-year-old Johnson, the first major world leader confirmed to have COVID-19, was stable and responding to treatment, spokesman James Slack said.

  • Tour More of the Toronto Home of Superstar Recording Artist Drake
    Architectural Digest

    Tour More of the Toronto Home of Superstar Recording Artist Drake

    Superstar Drake goes home to Toronto to build his eye-popping pleasure dome Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump berates reporters during coronavirus briefing: 'You will never make it'
    Yahoo News

    Trump berates reporters during coronavirus briefing: 'You will never make it'

    Trump used Monday's briefing of the coronavirus task force to lash out at several members of the press, despite having recently praised media coverage of his response to the crisis as “very fair.” After kicking off the briefing by praising his own administration for its response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Trump opened the briefing up to questions, during which he refused to acknowledge any criticism of his handling of the pandemic that has brought the United States to a virtual standstill. One point of contention was a report released today by the inspector general of the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

  • White House coronavirus coordinator warns people of second wave if they start going out
    NBC News

    White House coronavirus coordinator warns people of second wave if they start going out

    Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Wednesday that there are encouraging signs that parts of the U.S. may be flattening their curves but she warned that people shouldn't start going out and socially interacting. In an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the “TODAY” show, Birx said that California and Washington state began social distancing very early and said their curves are “persistently flat and that's very encouraging.” “We're seeing that stabilizing and that gives us great encouragement,” Birx said.

  • Virus-hit Iran urges IMF to approve its loan request
    AFP

    Virus-hit Iran urges IMF to approve its loan request

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani appealed to the International Monetary Fund Wednesday to approve a $5 billion emergency loan request to combat its novel coronavirus outbreak. "I urge all international organisations to fulfil their duties," Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting. "We are a member of the IMF... if there's going to be any discrimination between Iran and others in giving loans, neither us nor world opinion will tolerate it," he said in televised remarks.

  • Coronavirus wreaks havoc in African American neighbourhoods
    BBC

    Coronavirus wreaks havoc in African American neighbourhoods

    Stark statistics from Chicago health officials have underscored the heavy toll of coronavirus on black Americans. Black Chicagoans account for half of all coronavirus cases in the city and more than 70% of deaths, despite making up 30% of the population. Other cities with large black populations, including Detroit, Milwaukee, New Orleans and New York, have become coronavirus hotspots.

  • Congo mine gun attack kills three Chinese nationals: Xinhua
    Yahoo News Video

    Congo mine gun attack kills three Chinese nationals: Xinhua

    A gun attack in a mining area in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed three Chinese nationals, China's official Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Chinese embassy in the mineral-rich central African country.

  • Mexican government warns of lack of doctors amid coronavirus fight
    Reuters

    Mexican government warns of lack of doctors amid coronavirus fight

    Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday warned that the country was facing an acute shortage of doctors as the country seeks to ramp up hospital care to fight the fast-spreading novel coronavirus outbreak. Mexico on Monday registered 296 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 2,439 cases and 125 deaths, with health officials expecting the death toll to rise sharply. Mexico has among the lowest number of medical personnel relative to population among countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexican health officials say.

  • Time to put China on lockdown for its dishonesty amid coronavirus crisis
    USA TODAY Opinion

    Time to put China on lockdown for its dishonesty amid coronavirus crisis

    There are many lessons to be learned from the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Were China a more civilized nation, this outbreak would have been stopped early, and with far less harm, inside and outside of China. As Marion Smith wrote in these pages on Sunday, China's first response was to clamp down on reports of the then-new disease that had appeared in Wuhan.