Key US-Canada border crossing reopens after Covid protests
Police used armored vehicles as they worked to clear the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade link
Police used armored vehicles as they worked to clear the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade link
Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.
The best part of the show, TBH.View Entire Post ›
When sweet payback goes right to your head.
You knew this would happen...
Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was […]
Trump is "right on target" with a statement that included a call for the death penalty, the Ohio lawmaker said.
The police escorted Charles Banner and his family off a British Airways flight because of a feud about business-class seats, per MailOnline.
The Secret Service agent whose phone was used by then-President Trump was unhappy with the manner in which his device was used, according to CNN.
Ja’Marr Chase summed up an entire city's thoughts.
Only a week ago, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her historic 70th Accession Day, she shared a rare personal message with a major...
The actress modeled one of her swimwear designs.
When you put Eminem, Mary J Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop, and Kendrick on the same stage? Have mercy.
It was good-natured... mostly.
The time has come again: Sofia Vergara has heated up our timelines with another throwback bikini photo. But this time, this one is giving us serious early 2000s vibes — and we’re kind of obsessed. On Feb. 11, Vergara posted another throwback photoshoot from her early modeling days in Miami with the caption, “#tbt Miami.” […]
What an Ohioan thing to say.
Spot on, right?
Eli Apple couldn't contain Cooper Kupp in the Super Bowl, and everyone from Chiefs receivers to NFL fans made sure to let him know about it.
With football's top prize on the line, sportsbetting.ag determined which team — the hometown heroes or the underdogs — had more support in each state.
Twitter/@SoccerMouazWielding their aircraft galley’s coffee pot as a makeshift weapon, the crew of an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. subdued a passenger attempting to pry open the plane’s door on Sunday afternoon.The harrowing scene, and subsequent emergency landing, was chronicled on social media by numerous passengers on Flight 1775. One posted a video of the pilot confirming that the suspect tried to barge into the cockpit first.“He was trying to but he couldn’t
Blue Ivy joined her dad Jay Z at the Super Bowl and looked cool AF.