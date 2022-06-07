Key US Senators Introduce Crypto Bill Outlining Sweeping Plan for Future Rules

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

A wide-reaching, bipartisan crypto bill finally emerged Tuesday from U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who are seeking to extend a comprehensive set of regulations across digital assets in the U.S. and have given industry lobbyists something meaty to debate.

Their bill would liberate small-scale purchases of goods and services from the mire of tax implications by making it all tax-free on transactions less than $200 – potentially clearing a path for a cryptocurrency that acts more like a currency. And, as expected, the legislation would grant new powers and a commanding presence to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The far-reaching legislation attempts to tackle the most significant questions hanging over digital assets. It would set new federal law for stablecoins, taxes on small-scale payments and the jurisdictions of regulators – answering the uncertainties that keep the fledgling financial sector from maturing.

However, the effort from Lummis and Gillibrand is seen in Washington as a starting point for a dialogue that won’t lead anywhere significant before next year. It joins several previous bills that mostly sought to bite off narrow pieces of the cryptocurrency landscape, such as the recent push for stablecoin rules by Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). It even borrows from some of that work.

Still, the effort would likely have to split into several pieces in 2023 as it winds through congressional committees in the next session. With Lummis on the Senate Banking Committee that oversees the Securities and Exchange Commission and Gillibrand holding a spot on the Agriculture Committee that watches the commodities and the CFTC, the lawmakers are well placed to help shepherd key portions of the legislation.

Their so-called Responsible Financial Innovation Act “creates regulatory clarity for agencies charged with supervising digital asset markets, provides a strong, tailored regulatory framework for stablecoins, and integrates digital assets into our existing tax and banking laws,” in the words of Lummis.

These are some of the main features of what Gillibrand described as a “landmark bill” that “will provide clarity to both industry and regulators, while also maintaining the flexibility to account for the ongoing evolution of the digital assets market”: