Key voting rights decision expected from Supreme Court

MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is wrapping up its first all-virtual term, with decisions expected in a key case on voting rights and another involving information that California requires charities to provide about donors.

The court's last day of work Thursday before its summer break also could include a retirement announcement, although the oldest of the justices, 82-year-old Stephen Breyer, has given no indication he intends to step down this year.

As it has since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the court is planning to post opinions on its website starting at 10 a.m. EDT.

The courtroom is closed to the public because of the pandemic and the justices heard 58 arguments via telephone over eight months. In another change brought on by COVID-19, the court provided an audio feed that allowed the public to listen to the arguments live.

The two remaining unresolved cases both arose in the West.

In a case from Arizona, the justices are being asked to uphold two state voting restrictions that limit who can return early ballots for another person and bars the counting of votes cast in the wrong polling precincts.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco said both measures disproportionately affect minority voters and violated the Voting Rights Act prohibition on discrimination in voting.

During arguments in February, the justices seemed likely to upend that ruling and allow the Arizona restrictions to remain in place.

Less clear is whether the court will use the case to raise the bar for proving racial discrimination under the landmark civil rights law that dates from 1965. Such an outcome could make it harder for challenges to voting laws enacted by Republican lawmakers in several states following the 2020 election.

Last week, the Justice Department sued Georgia over its new voting measures, claiming that they violate the Voting Rights Act, among other laws.

The other case, from California, has brought together an unusually broad coalition of liberal and conservative groups in support of two nonprofits that object to the state's requirement that they provide the names of major donors.

The information already is provided to the Internal Revenue Service, and California says the information remains private and helps it prevent fraud in charitable giving. But the nonprofits, including one linked to billionaire Charles Koch, say the risk of disclosure could discourage donors.

A decision for the charities seemed likely based on the arguments in April. The outcome could take on added importance if the justices were to raise questions about disclosure requirements for federal campaign contributions, which so far have been left untouched in high-court rulings that otherwise loosened the reins on money in politics.

The high court has already issued opinions in its other big cases of the term. In recent weeks, it rejected the latest major Republican-led effort to kill the national health care law known as “Obamacare” and sided with a Catholic foster care agency that had a religious objection to working with same-sex couples.

The justices also sided with students in two cases: barring the NCAA from enforcing rules on certain compensation schools can offer athletes and ruling that a school violated the speech rights of a cheerleader who was kicked off the junior varsity squad for a vulgar social media post.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Does Breyer follow big term with retirement, or hang around?

    After writing two of the Supreme Court’s biggest decisions this year, Stephen Breyer could say he’s come to a fitting end of nearly 27 years as a justice and announce his retirement. Breyer has given no indication he plans to retire at the end of the court’s term, set for Thursday. Breyer and O'Connor were close on the court, employing similar approaches to their work, though she was generally more conservative.

  • Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg indicted on tax charges

    The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were indicted by a New York grand jury.

  • Voting rights and Breyer's future in spotlight at U.S. Supreme Court

    As it races to complete its current term, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday is poised to rule on the legality of two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona while observers await word on whether the oldest of the nine justices, Stephen Breyer, will announce plans to retire or remain on the bench. Breyer, who is 82 and has served on the court since 1994, has faced calls from some liberal activists to step down to enable Democratic President Joe Biden to appoint a younger liberal jurist to a lifetime post on the nation's top judicial body. The term was the first for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump, pushing the court further to the right with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Domestic violence investigation leads to charges against police officer, CMPD says

    The officer has been on the force since October and is now on administrative leave without pay pending an investigation.

  • CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

    Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi

  • Historians rank Trump among worst presidents in US history, new C-SPAN survey shows

    William Henry Harrison, who died 32 days into his presidency and had the shortest tenure of any commander in chief, ranked just above Trump.

  • Trump tells Hannity he's made a decision on running in 2024

    Former President Donald Trump made an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, which was broadcasted from the South Texas airport only a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. During the interview, Sean Hannity asked the question many people across the country have been wondering. "Let's talk about your future plans," Hannity told Trump, before turning to the crowd at the town hall to ask the audience, "Would you like to see the President run again in 2024?" While Trump has not publicly revealed whether or not he plans to run for president in 2024, on Wednesday, when Hannity asked Trump the question, it sounded like the former president had made progress in his decision. "You are not going to answer, but I have to ask, where are you in the process of," said Hannity. He continued, "Let me ask you this, without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind?" "Yes," responded Trump firmly. Hannity then happily stated, "I think you got it right, yeah." Hannity later stated, "If you move forward, you know how difficult it is, but you seem ready to re-engage in that battle." "It's not that I want to," Trump pointed out. "The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don't want to, is this fun? Fighting constantly? Fighting always? I mean, the country, what we have done is so important." While it may not have been an official announcement, or confirmation, Trump did say he has come to his decision, which means he's definitely not just "beyond seriously" considering it anymore, which he said to Hannity back in April.

  • Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

    President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned each resolution into law. Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had enabled payday lenders to charge interest rates in excess of what was allowed by the state.

  • DeSantis’ veto stuns Republican sponsors of bill promoting civic literacy in students

    Last week, high school students in the Civic Fellows Program at the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus were welcomed with a brief video message from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Key West looking for answers after Florida overturns local vote on limiting cruise ships

    Key West residents will have a chance next week to say how the island community should respond after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation late Tuesday that overturned a local vote limiting cruise ship operations at the city’s port.

  • 'Are you f---ing kidding me?': A Pence staffer blew up over his WSJ op-ed praising the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, a new book says

    "Do you know how stupid this makes [Pence] look?" Olivia Troye asked Pence's speechwriter, according to the book "Nightmare Scenario."

  • Xi warns anyone trying to bully China ‘will face broken heads and bloodshed’

    China will not allow itself to be bullied and anyone who tries will face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” President Xi Jinping said at a mass gathering Thursday to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party.

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.

  • DeSantis feuds with Trump over Florida rally amid search for survivors in Surfside

    Former President Donald Trump is rejecting pleas from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone a campaign-style rally this weekend some 200 miles from the Miami suburb where an international search-and-rescue mission is excavating bodies from the site of a collapsed seaside condominium.

  • China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the island. "Solving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people," Xi said in a speech on the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party.

  • Matt Gaetz calls for inspector general investigation into Tucker Carlson NSA allegations

    Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz called for an independent inspector general investigation into allegations that the National Security Agency monitored Fox News host Tucker Carlson in any way.

  • Top Trump Organization executive surrenders after grand jury indictment

    The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan court today, after a grand jury returned sealed indictments charging both with unspecified tax crimes.The latest: Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office early Thursday morning, according to the New York Times. He is expected to appear in court alongside lawyers for the Trump Organization.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • ‘Not a healthy environment’: Kamala Harris’ office rife with dissent

    There is dysfunction inside the VP’s office, aides and administration officials say. And it’s emanating from the top.