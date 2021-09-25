A key Wells Fargo executive is leaving the bank after less than six months in his role

Hannah Lang
·1 min read

Wells Fargo’s Chief Information Security Officer is no longer with the bank, Wells confirmed Friday. Kurt Lieber held the position less than six months.

Lieber took over the role when previous CISO Gary Owen left the company this past April. Owen had been in the job since May 2019.

Wells Fargo declined to say why Lieber is no longer with the bank. Lieber declined a request for comment.

Wells Fargo’s CISO is responsible for maintaining the bank’s risk and information security framework and leading information security strategy and cyber defense, among other duties. The role is just two steps away from the CEO in the bank’s hierarchy, and reports to Saul Van Beurden, senior executive vice president and head of technology.

According to his LinkedIn page, Lieber is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Wells Fargo has its headquarters in San Francisco, but is one of Charlotte’s largest employers, with more than 27,000 workers in the area. The bank has approximately 40,000 technology employees across the company.

As of Friday, Ravi Radhakrishnan, chief information officer for corporate and investment banking and commercial banking technology, will lead information and cybersecurity on an interim basis while the bank searches for a permanent replacement.

The past couple of years have been tumultuous ones for Wells Fargo employees.

The bank is still grappling with the regulatory fallout of its 2016 fake accounts scandal. CEO Charlie Scharf has launched cost-cutting efforts resulting in widespread layoffs — and the pandemic layered another set of workplace challenges.

