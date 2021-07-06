Key West is getting doused by Tropical Storm Elsa. But a bar and a wine shop are open

Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rainfall, street flooding and high winds to Key West on Tuesday, complicating routines for residents, tourists and businesses.

But one famous bar was open Tuesday morning: the Green Parrot at Whitehead and Southard streets.

“It’s just a little rain, people!” Barbara Beck posted on Facebook at about 10:30 a.m., along with a photo of the bar’s beloved jukebox. “Credits on the jukebox. Come on down!”

Many restaurants and other places were also open before noon. That’s when forecasters predicted heavy rain and winds would start to die down. But they cautioned to expect extensive street flooding along with strong wind gusts.

A tropical storm warning continued Tuesday morning in the Middle and Lower Keys, with wind gusts at tropical-storm force reported. Key West International Airport reported sustained winds of 43 mph and wind gusts to 59 mph.

But the island city reliant on tourism to pay the bills showed signs of being open for business. Other places at least tried to stay open despite the weather.

Those working at the Hemingway Home and Museum on Whitehead Street were doing their best to accommodate tourists, who weren’t forced to leave ahead of Elsa. They took pity on a few stuck in the rain.

“We’ve let a few guests in that were outside the gates getting rained on,” said General Manager Jacque Sands before noon. “We didn’t officially open. The girl at the gate is sopping wet. We’re doing tours the best we can.”

The owner of Uva Wine posted: “Rain or shine. We will be open today. Wine never sleeps!”

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the restaurant Azur was making food as usual.

“We’re cooking your breakfast here on this wet and windy morning!” they posted on Facebook. “See you soon!”