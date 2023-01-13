Key West man bashes woman’s head into a car, pavement after drinking all day, deputies say

A Key West man bashed a woman’s head into a car window and the pavement after she had inadvertently awoken him from his drunken stupor Wednesday, according to deputies.

Terry Sean Milligan is facing charges of aggravated battery and damage to property. As of Thursday, he was still in jail on a $26,500 bond, jail records show.

Milligan was drinking all day and fell asleep in the front passenger side of a car with the 46-year-old woman inside, she told Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies.

Sometime before 6:50 p.m., she stopped the car at the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge to take her dog for a walk — and the sound of the car door awoke Milligan, she said. He was enraged.

“He grabbed the victim by the hair and began smashing her head against the windshield, causing part of it to break,” deputies said. “He also smashed her head against the vehicle door.”

She tried to get out of the car to find help, but Milligan grabbed the woman, causing her to fall. Deputies say he then began bashing her head against the pavement.

She eventually escaped and locked herself in the car while Milligan ran away. A nearby witness called police.

The victim told deputies she didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.