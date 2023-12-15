Key West man wins $1 million playing scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Key West man claimed a $1 million prize while playing the “$1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular” scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Qiriako Kaci, 57, claimed his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Kaci bought the winning ticket at a New Mart on Caroline Street in Key West. The retailer will get $2,000 for selling the ticket.

The $50 scratch-off launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 $1 million prizes. The games overall odds of winning is 1-in-4.5.

