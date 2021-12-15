Key West police arrest bank robbery suspect

Key West police arrested a man suspected of robbing a bank Wednesday morning.

The 31-year-old man, Alphonso Woods, is accused of holding up the First State Bank branch on 1201 Simonton Street, according to Alyson Crean, spokeswoman for the Key West Police Department.

After receiving reports of the robbery, police responded to a call less than 15 minutes later that a man matching the description witnesses gave of the suspect entered a home in the Bahama Village area of the city, Crean said.

“After setting a perimeter on the residence, detectives ordered Woods to come out,” she continued. “A few minutes later, Woods exited the residence and was arrested without incident.”

Evidence of the robbery was found in the woods, Crean said, but she added that there were no immediate details about whether Woods was armed or if bank staff handed over any money.

“That information is not available yet. Detectives are working on the case,” Crean noted.

Information on Woods’ attorney or bond was not immediately available.

Miami Herald/FLKeysnews.com Key West reporter Gwen Filosa contributed to this report.