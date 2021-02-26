A Key West teen was arrested after sending an email threat about ‘bullets,’ police said

Gwen Filosa
·2 min read

A 14-year-old Key West student was arrested this week after police said he told another student that “three bullets will be looking for your brain” if he doesn’t stay away from a girl they both like.

In an email sent Wednesday night, the teen wrote he is the girl’s “boyfriend and this is your last and only warning,” according to an arrest affidavit written by Key West Police Officer Cynthia Williams.

The teen threatened more than just one student, police said.

“Stay away before [Horace O’Bryant School] goes on lockdown...and three bullets will be looking for your brain [expletive],” the email stated.

Horace O’Bryant School is a Key West pre-K-8 school with more than 1,000 students.

Williams wrote, “The victim, the victim’s parents and school staff involved in this case had a well-founded fear for the safety of both the victim and the student body of the HOB school.”

The teen also wrote, “stay away from [the girl] before I chase you next,” police said.

The email was sent from the 14-year-old’s Monroe County School District email address to the other student’s school email address at 11:24 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The 14-year-old was arrested on a felony charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

He had a detention hearing Friday afternoon, said Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward.

“He will be in secure detention until March 16,” Ward said. “At this time I don’t think we’re going to charge him as an adult. It will be just a juvenile case.”

Ward said the teen was placed in detention at 2:15 a.m. Friday.

It was unclear Friday whether the 14-year-old had legal representation.

The father of the boy who received the email reported the threat to Williams the morning after his son received the email.

The boy told police he doesn’t personally know the 14-year-old but that they both like the same girl.

“He and the girl have been flirting back and forth recently,” police wrote in the affidavit.

The two students do not attend the same school, police said.

Police said they found no gun in the 14-year-old’s possession and his guardian said there were no guns in the home.

The 14-year-old told police he sent the email to scare the boy but he didn’t intend to hurt him.

“[He] stated he was not going to hurt anyone nor was he going to commit a school shooting,” the warrant states.

Recommended Stories

  • Jailed Putin critic Navalny moved, probably to prison camp: lawyer, activist

    Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been moved to an undisclosed detention centre outside Moscow that may be a prison camp, his lawyer and a member of a rights organisation said on Thursday. Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed this month over alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case he said was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny. He is due to spend a little over 2-1/2 years behind bars, according to his lawyers, one of whom, Vadim Kobzev said on Twitter he had been moved from his Moscow jail.

  • Young Drivers Barely Old Enough for Licenses Shake Things Up in IMSA WeatherTech Series' LMP3 Class

    Mateo Llarena from Guatemala and Ayrton Ori, from Orlando, Florida, raced in this year's Rolex 24 at age 16.

  • Miami to pay $100K after Mayor Suarez’s aide accused of fondling teen at city hall

    Miami’s city government will pay $100,000 to the family of a teen who accused a former top adviser to Mayor Francis Suarez of sexual misconduct.

  • State high court upholds ending adult trials for some youths

    The California Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the state's 2018 law barring 14- and 15-year-olds from being tried as adults and sent to adult prisons even for serious crimes such as murder, arson, robbery, rape or kidnapping. The ruling cements California's status as the first state to take the step, said The Sentencing Project, an advocacy group. The high court found the law did not conflict with Proposition 57, approved by voters two years earlier, that allowed judges to decide whether young suspects should be tried in adult court.

  • Affirmative action opponents ask U.S. Supreme Court to take up Harvard case

    Opponents of policies used by universities to increase their numbers of Black and Hispanic students asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to prohibit Harvard University's consideration of race in undergraduate admissions in a case that could end such affirmative action programs. Students for Fair Admissions, a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, asked the justices to hear its appeal of a lower court ruling upholding Harvard's race-conscious admissions. A lawsuit backed by Blum accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian-American applicants.

  • Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Writing a New SUPERMAN Movie

    Another Superman movie is on the horizon, maybe with a new actor wearing the cape. Warner Bros. is working on a Superman reboot. The post Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Writing a New SUPERMAN Movie appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Man charged with OUI in hit-and-run

    A Shrewsbury man is facing several charges including operating under the influence of drugs after a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning that seriously injured a woman.

  • School closures risk 'permanent scarring' to children, adviser warns

    School closures risk "permanent scarring", the president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has warned. Prof Russell Viner, a scientific adviser to the Government, said his latest research proved that keeping children away from the classroom does "serious harm" not only to their education but also to their mental and physical health. Writing for The Telegraph, he said: "The question of when it is 'safe' to reopen schools has focused on the risk that having children back in school will raise Covid-19 infection rates, putting us back where we were in December. Yet when we focus on infection risk we forget the potential for harm that can occur when schools are closed. "We know that closing schools harms children's education. Our research provides clear evidence for the first time that school closures and lockdown also bring a wide range of serious harms to children's health and well-being." Prof Viner, an expert in adolescent health at University College London, led a team of researchers who used machine learning to analyse all the available global data on the impacts of school closures on children's health. They examined 72 studies from 20 countries in detail and concluded that school closures and lockdown have "very harmful effects for children and young people's mental health and well-being". Children had higher levels of anxiety and depression, as well as behavioural problems, when schools were closed, they found. Prof Viner urged ministers to publish a strategy to prevent children's already "damaged health" from turning into "permanent scarring" and said schools needed to employ more health workers and nurses as well as focus more on prevention and resilience.

  • Coast Guard hauls in nearly 80 pounds of marijuana in the Keys — a big ‘square grouper ’

    In the Keys and elsewhere, a marijuana bale found floating in the water is called a “square grouper.”

  • Her Ex Called Her A “Moron,” So This Woman Got The Best Revenge Ever

    There’s never a right time to insult and name-call an ex. But perhaps one of the worst possible times to start a fight with a former fling might be while illegally and violently storming the U.S. Capitol in a last-ditch effort to forcefully overturn the 2020 presidential election results (just saying). In that case, it probably doesn’t help to insult someone while also sending video updates of your illegal activities. But that didn’t stop Richard Michetti of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania from calling his ex a “moron” via text while storming the Capitol with a violent, Trump-supporting mob, The Washington Post reports. According to the Post, Michetti reportedly took a quick break from rioting to text his ex-girlfriend. “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron,” the text read, per court documents. Michetti’s poor timing — and lazy insults — also resulted in his arrest. His ex, who is actually not a moron, went ahead and turned over the text messages along with photographic and video evidence to the FBI the following day. Other texts between the former couple detail Machetti’s activity during the Capitol attack. “It’s going down here,” Michetti texted around 2:06 p.m. local time. “We stormed the building they held us back with spray and tear gas and paintballs,” he said, adding that his eyes were burning as a result. But he said he felt fairly certain his efforts would successfully “stop the vote it’s fraud this is our country.” Over the course of two hours, Michetti updated his ex on his activities and sent her two videos from inside the Capitol. Around 4:30 p.m., after former president Donald Trump told his supporters to “go home,” is when Michetti called his ex a “moron.” Little did he know at the time, his “moron” ex would be the one to take him down. The following day, the woman took all her evidence of her then-boyfriend committing a government crime and bragging about it to the FBI. According to a statement of facts, the unnamed woman told the FBI that Michetti told her on January 5, the day before the riot, that he was taking a train to D.C. because he believed the election was stolen. There is still no evidence of this nearly four months later, despite Trump’s relentless claims otherwise. Michetti’s ex then spoke to FBI special agents on January 11 when she was able to identify him in other videos and photos that people had tipped off to law enforcement. He was also caught on Capitol security footage. Michetti has since been charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of Congress and faces up to 20 years in prison. He was released this week on unsecured bail with electronic monitoring as he awaits an upcoming court appearance on Monday, Morning Call reports. Looks like ex-girlfriends of MAGA bros are actually some of the greatest organizers of the resistance. Who would have thought? Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Are Republicans Ignoring Capitol Riot VideosLindsey Graham Blamed Police For The Capitol RiotWhy Are We Rationalizing The Capitol Attack?

  • Trump's hold on Republican Party on display at CPAC

    Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party will be on full display this weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference - or CPAC - in Orlando, Florida.The twice-impeached one-term former president, who is speaking Sunday, is expected to chart a future for a party split on the way forward after his chaotic four years in office. On Friday prominent congressional conservatives like Senator Ted Cruz defended Trump’s central place in the party, glossing over the role he played in the deadly riots at the Capitol on January 6th. SEN. TED CRUZ: "And they look at Donald J. Trump and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired, who went to battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they're terrified! And they want him to go away. Let me tell you this right now: Donald J. Trump ain't going anywhere."In his speech Sunday, Trump is expected to dangle the possibility of running for president again in 2024. Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, told reporters in the Capitol that he expected the former president to talk about his policy achievements, but added that it "would be a big mistake" if he focused on the past election. Trump's tumultuous final weeks in office saw his supporters launch the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block Congress from certifying Biden's election victory, a win that Trump falsely claimed was tainted by widespread fraud.That same false narrative continued to echo at the conference Friday.DEROY MURDOCK: "So don't tell me that vote fraud is some right-wing hallucination. The November 2020 election was a nightmare." Now tension is building within the GOP on whether or not Trump should play a role in the future of the party. On Wednesday, that clash was on full display between Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House who voted to impeach Trump last month. A reporter asked if Trump should speak at CPAC.REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: "Yes, he should,"REP. LIZ CHENEY: “That's up to CPAC. I've been clear in my views on President Trump and the extent to which fell on January 6th, I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."

  • Emhoff on interracial marriage case: Without it, ‘I would not be married to Kamala Harris’

    ‘Geeking out as a lawyer on this one,’ Emhoff said during his recent tour of the National Archives. Doug Emhoff was seen this week viewing historic court documents from Loving v. Virginia, the historic Supreme Court ruling on interracial marriage. “I gotta see this … Geeking out as a lawyer on this one,” Emhoff said as he paused during his recent tour of the National Archives.

  • A Singapore court sent a British man to prison for leaving his quarantine hotel room to see his fiancée upstairs

    Nigel Skea walked up an emergency staircase to visit his fiancée, prosecutors said. He was sentenced to two weeks and given a $753 fine.

  • Suspect 'didn't like the way' Chinatown stabbing victim looked at him

    A 23-year-old Brooklyn man is facing hate crime charges for allegedly stabbing an Asian man in the back because he "didn't like the way he looked at him," according to police.

  • This spot in the Florida Keys was just named one of the best coastal cities in America

    Everybody loves the Florida Keys.

  • Melissa Caddick: Missing fraud suspect's foot found on Australian beach

    The disappearance of Melissa Caddick - who is accused of stealing from investors - has flummoxed police.

  • New exotic invasive snake captured in Everglades National Park. It’s likely a released pet

    Visitors hiking the Mahogany Hammock Trail in Everglades National Park earlier this month spotted an unfamiliar snake. It turned out to be a brand new invasive species.

  • Donald Trump Jr. gives fiery CPAC speech full of grievances against anti-Trump Republicans, big tech, and the mainstream media

    Trump Jr. ranted about Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, saying her "politics are only slightly less popular than her father is at a quail hunt."

  • They were stopped for speeding in the Keys. Then police smelled something fishy

    Two commercial fisherman from the mainland were jailed Thursday after police said they were caught in the Keys with a haul of illegal seafood that started with 100 undersized wrung lobster tails.

  • Residents of an Indian slum thought they were getting vaccinated like everyone else but were unknowingly part of a clinical trial

    After a white van advertised COVID-19 vaccines to a central-Indian slum, many of its residents feel duped after finding out they were in a trial.