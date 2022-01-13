Key witness against George Moses sentenced to probation for cooperation, testimony

Shirley Boone's damning testimony against former Rochester Housing Authority Chairman George Moses Wednesday secured her a sentence of two years of probation for her crimes.

Boone was one of several individuals who worked with Moses at the Authority or at the neighborhood group he headed, North East Area Development, or NEAD.

A jury in November convicted Moses of 28 criminal counts, stemming from fraud at the nonprofits.

Boone was Moses' executive assistant at NEAD and her testimony bolstered extensive documentary evidence that Moses profligately spent NEAD money for personal use, such as his purchase with the nonprofit's money of a Florida timeshare. Boone's testimony stretched across seven days.

Boone was aware of Moses' fraudulent expenses and sometimes handled the paperwork with the expenses.

George Moses (right) and attorney Spencer Durland enter federal court during jury selection of Moses' federal trial.

Boone herself admitted to falsifying records, at Moses' behest, to secure a $45,000 state grant for NEAD. The grant falsely portrayed the money as necessary for roof repairs, while Moses instead intended to use it to help NEAD cover payroll, Boone testified.

During the trial, prosecutors highlighted how NEAD was financially struggling at the same time as Moses was looting its revenue for his personal trips and pleasures.

In court papers filed this month, prosecutors said Boone provided "substantial cooperation" and prosecutors requested a sentence of no prison time to six months.

Without cooperation, Boone faced a sentence of eight to 14 months under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors said in her plea agreement.

"I'm very sorry about what happened," Boone said at Wednesday's remotely held sentencing.

Boone's lawyer, Assistant Federal Public Defender Jeffrey Ciccone, noted at the sentencing that Boone did not receive any benefits of significance from the fraud. Moses once directed her to pay for a dental expense of her own with nonprofit funds, but that was largely the extent of her returns from the fraud.

Moses was convicted of stealing from the nonprofits, and using some of the money for the timeshare, along with Knick's tickets, a cruise, and a bevy of other personal purchases. He is now jailed and scheduled to be sentenced in March.

"There's no question, Ms. Boone, that this was a serious crime, " U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford said of Boone's assistance with Moses' fraud. "... I am persuaded by the fact that you did not in any meaningful way benefit from any of the criminal activity that you were involved in."

"You were taken advantage of by Mr. Moses but you also allowed that to occur," Wolford said.

Still to be sentenced are former City Councilman Adam McFadden, who also participated in fraud with Moses and testified against him, and former Authority executive secretary Janis White, who criminally collaborated with Moses but did not testify at his trial.

