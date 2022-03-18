Key witness in Billy Ray Turner's trial describes night Lorenzen Wright was killed

In the ongoing trial of Billy Ray Turner, the Collierville man accused of killing NBA star Lorenzen Wright, a pivotal character in the case was questioned over the course of two days by the prosecution and defense.

Wright was gunned down in a field in southeast Shelby County in July 2010. His death, and the subsequent years where little was definitively known about the case, garnered enduring national attention.

Jimmie Martin, who is the cousin of Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright, testified Thursday and Friday to Turner's role in luring Wright to the remote area where he was gunned down and the subsequent efforts of Sherra Wright and Turner to conceal their crime.

Martin has admitted to a role in covering up the shooting but has insisted he was not the one to shoot Wright.

From opening statements, John Perry, Turner's defense attorney, sought to establish Martin as an unreliable, self-serving witness and a convicted killer who shot Wright.

Perry described Martin as a man who changed facts as "often as he changes drawers."

Martin was convicted in 2009 of second-degree murder charges in the murder of his girlfriend, Martha Jean Bownes. He is currently serving a 20-year sentence.

Martin told the court Thursday he was in a "particular bind" due to mounting attorney fees related to his second-degree murder charge; Sherra Wright first initiated conversations about killing Wright during this period, Martin said.

Sherra Wright appeared in court Thursday, July 25, 2019, to plead guilty in the murder of her husband Lorenzen Wright in Memphis, Tenn.

Prosecutors granted Martin immunity from charges related to Wright's death in exchange for his testimony. His first statements to investigators occurred in 2012.

He was named as the "unindicted co-conspirator" in 2018, as the cold case of Wright's death quickly heated up following the arrests of Sherra Wright and Turner in the last weeks of 2017.

In his testimony over Thursday and Friday, Martin took jurors through how the disjointed plan to kill Wright came together, a failed attempt by himself and Turner to kill Wright in his Atlanta home, and his role in cleaning up evidence left behind in the grassy field where Wright was killed.

Martin said he and Turner traveled to Atlanta in 2010 with the intent to kill Wright. Sherra Wright, he said, had intentionally left at least one window unlocked in Wright's home during her last visit. It was through one of these windows that the two men let themselves into Wright's home.

Martin and Turner got within grabbing distance of someone who was asleep on the couch in Wright's Atlanta home, but it wasn't Wright. It was then the two men bailed and drove back to the Memphis area. Martin described talking with Turner about how the plan was absurd.

When Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman asked Martin about the days leading up to Wright's murder, Martin spoke of phone calls made from Turner that day from his cell phone and a payphone that were mapped out during a cell phone analysis earlier in the week.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman speaks following the guilty plea of Sherra Wright in the murder of Lorenzen Wright on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Martin also described the shooting itself, if Martin is to be believed — all details came through second-hand knowledge through Sherra Wright's description of the shooting. Sherra Wright told Martin, he said, how they lured Wright to the remote area; Sherra Wright told her ex-husband that they were to meet someone in the area about money.

Martin said Sherra Wright described the shooting as her and Turner firing weapons when Wright's back was turned towards them. He ran from the two and cleared a barbed-wire fence around 8 feet tall before collapsing.

Martin's own involvement in cleaning up the crime scene, he said, started a few days after Wright's death, when Sherra Wright came to where he was in Batesville, Mississippi, and asked to borrow his mother's metal detector in order to find a missing gun at the crime scene.

Turner, Martin said, came to him for help in disposing of two guns — a pistol and a shotgun. The pistol was recovered in what Martin described as a large pond in Walnut, Mississippi in 2017. The other gun used in the crime was located by investigators in 2012 thanks to a map Martin drew which was entered into evidence Friday.

In the course of Hagerman's questioning, Martin gave a couple of reasons as to why he did not go to the police. One was because he was already facing criminal charges, and didn't want to add on any more legal trouble. The other was because he was in fear of his life.

After his conviction in 2012, Martin said, he felt he could then speak with investigators.

After Hagerman's questions closed, Perry pounced on Martin's statements to the court and inconsistences between his 2012 and 2017 statements to investigators. For one, Perry said, Martin had always told investigators he stayed outside the Atlanta home while Turner went in; Friday's assertion was new, Perry said.

And in another first, Perry pointed out that Martin's testimony on Friday was the first time he described Sherra Wright as one of the shooters. In previous statements to investigators, Martin said Turner was the only shooter. Martin insisted this was because investigators only asked him about Turner's involvement.

July 12, 2005 - The Grizzlies' Lorenzen Wright trie to get his team psyched while coaching a scrimmage at Wright's annual basketball camp at the Pyramid.

When Hagerman responded to the cross-examination, he sought to show the court Martin is consistent in key areas with a rapid-fire short series of questions: Has there ever been a time where you didn't answer questions investigators have? Have you always talked about a trip to Atlanta? Did you always tell them about the gun in the lake? Did you lead them to the lake?

Martin answered "yes" to every question.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

