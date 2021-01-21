Key witness in court fight to free a man imprisoned for life is murdered in South Dade

Charles Rabin, David Ovalle

A key witness in a legal fight to free a man who spent more than 40 years in prison for killing a tourist at a North Miami Beach motel was found shot dead in his red pickup truck near his West Perrine boarding home Monday.

The killing of 71-year-old Bill Monroe Hearns complicates and may undermine an effort by the Innocence Project of Florida to free 67-year-old Thomas Gilbert from prison in the Florida Panhandle. Gilbert has spent more than four decades behind bars after being convicted of the murder during a robbery in 1973.

The Innocence Project — a non-profit that works to free people wrongly convicted of crimes — contends Gilbert had no part in the murder of a Virginia tourist in the motel breezeway as the man returned from getting a pizza.

A large part of its case relies on a 2019 interview with Hearns where he named the shooters and claimed he never knew Gilbert. Almost a half century earlier, Hearns had told investigators he had no idea who shot the man. At the time, Hearns was suspected of supplying the murder weapon.

Miami-Dade police detectives are leaning toward Hearns’ death as being a drug-related crime unrelated to his relationship with Gilbert, but it was too early to rule anything out.

Neither the Innocence Project nor the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted Gilbert, was aware of Hearns’ death until being informed by the Miami Herald. The Herald linked Hearns to the Gilbert case by matching pictures and his date of birth to police and court records.

Thomas Gilbert
Thomas Gilbert

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said it didn’t believe Hearns’ death would have any impact on its most recent review of Gilbert’s convictions. The office provided a memo composed by staff in its “Justice Project,” that was forwarded to the Innocence Project late last year. In it, prosecutors refused to open a new case into the murder, saying the project’s client “lacked credibility.” As for Hearns changing his tune during the 2019 interview, assistant state attorneys Michael Spivack and Victoria Brennan of the Justice Project said the only thing consistent about Hearns was his “unwillingness to cooperate.”

“In 2019 when he met with your investigator at a location other than his home, and in phone calls, he made conflicting oral statements and maintained a position of being coy and uncooperative by refusing to commit to one version of events, and by refusing to sign an affidavit or even provide you with his address and phone number,” they wrote.

Innocence Project Executive Director Seth Miller refused comment on the case, saying he hadn’t been informed that Hearns had been killed.

Hearns was found dead early Monday afternoon in the front seat of his red Chevrolet pickup in the 10400 block of SW 170th Terrace. Two days later, police had released little information publicly about the case, only issuing a flier with a picture of Hearns wearing glasses and earrings, and saying he was killed around 1:30 p.m. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers also issued a flier without explanation, offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Hearns’ killer or killers.

Police say the shooter walked up to Hearns’ truck and fired, then ran through a field before getting into a black car and driving off. A law enforcement source told the Herald that Hearns was a well-known drug dealer in the neighborhood. He was shot and killed outside a boardinghouse where he’d been living.

Inside his room detectives found nearly 1,000 grams of crack cocaine, over 5,100 grams of powder cocaine and $6,000 in cash, the sources said. Detectives are trying to figure out if the killer took anything from Hearns’ truck after the shooting.

A Miami Herald article from 1977 detailing the murder of William Willits at a North Miami Beach motel.
A Miami Herald article from 1977 detailing the murder of William Willits at a North Miami Beach motel.

Gilbert’s possible innocence first came to the attention of prosecutors decades ago. Four years after a jury convicted him of murdering William Willits, 58, a tourist from Chesapeake, a fellow prison inmate wrote a letter to prosecutors claiming to be the killer. Prosecutors ultimately determined there wasn’t enough evidence to free Gilbert and charge the other man.

Gilbert’s case — he’s serving a life term at the Jackson Correctional Institution in Florida’s Panhandle — was picked up by the Innocence Project in May of last year, when it asked a judge to grant a new trial and said the second police investigation in 1977 raised “serious concerns” about the validity of Gilbert’s convictions. The litigation is ongoing.

Complicating matters is that the case is so old that some of the key witnesses have died. Among them is Allen Hicks, a former inmate who claimed to be the real killer. Also dead is the victim’s wife, Eleanor Willits, who identified Gilbert at trial as one of the robbers. At trial, prosecutors claimed the couple were accosted by two men in the motel’s breezeway and that one of them took Eleanor’s wedding ring and tried to force the couple into their room.

On the way to the room William Willits was shot dead. The robbers stole jewelry, a wallet and American Express travelers checks. Gilbert and a man named William Watson were arrested a few days later for an unrelated crime. Gilbert said he knew nothing about the murder and Watson, who was taken into custody wearing a chain similar to one stolen in the robbery, refused to speak to police. Watson was later identified in a photo lineup by Eleanor Willits and his fingerprint was found on the pizza box.

The evidence against Gilbert was less solid, with only Eleanor Willits claiming he was the second robber. Still, a jury convicted Gilbert of second-degree murder after a three-day trial. He was sentenced to life. Watson was also sentenced after a separate trial. Three years later Allen Hicks wrote the letter to prosecutors confessing his involvement, according to a motion filed earlier this year by the Innocence Project.

During the second investigation into the murder in 1977, police took Hicks to the motel, where he allegedly pointed out where the shooting happened and other details, according to a police report. Yet when Hicks spoke to Gilbert’s former defense lawyer, he claimed he confessed “under duress” and that there might have been another Allen Hicks involved in the crime.

Latest Stories

  • NBA player turned conspiracy theorist stages one-man pro-Trump protest amid inaugural security prepared for thousands

    The extra security measures appeared to have kept many protesters away from the Capitol and inaugural activities, but not one man.

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately

    Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

  • Yellen taps Obama administration vets for key Treasury roles

    The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that Didem Nisanci will serve as Janet Yellen's chief of staff once Yellen is confirmed by the Senate. Nisanci, who most recently served as global head of public policy at Bloomberg L.P., was previously the chief of staff for the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Obama-Biden administration. Jason Leibenluft will serve as counselor to the Treasury secretary after having been a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

  • Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Fired After Investigation

    Capt. Scott Moss, who led the NOSC in Knoxville, was relieved of command by Capt. Dale Maxey.

  • Biden to staffers: "I will fire you on the spot" for disrespecting others

    President Biden warned dozens of staffers and appointees Wednesday to treat everyone with respect, or else “I will fire you on the spot.” What he's saying: Everyone, regardless of their background, is "entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years," Biden said at the virtual swearing-in ceremony for incoming administrators. "I expect you to do that for all the folks you deal with."Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * "I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot," he added. "On the spot. No ifs or buts." * He also emphasized that as government officials, they work for the people.The big picture: Biden's comments reinforce his vision of unity and equity for the U.S. as expressed in his inauguration address earlier in the day — starting with his very own administration. What to watch: Biden signed an order on Wednesday launching a "whole-of-government" initiative designed to root out systemic racism and prioritize equity across the federal government.Go deeper: Biden embarks on a consequential presidencyBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Russia says militant commander linked to 2011 Moscow airport bombing killed in Chechnya

    Russian forces have killed a Chechen separatist guerrilla commander believed to have been involved in a deadly bombing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport in 2011, authorities said on Wednesday. Aslan Byutukayev was one of six militants killed during a special operation in the village of Katyr-Yurt, about 1,500 km (930 miles) south of Moscow, Chechen regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov said. Byutukayev is supected of being behind a bombing that killed nearly 40 people in the arrivals hall of Domodedovo airport in 2011.

  • China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

    China imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials moments after they left office on Wednesday. In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business restrictions on Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and U.N. ambassador, Kelly Craft. Others covered by the sanctions include Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro; his top diplomat for Asia, David Stilwell; health and human services secretary, Alex Azar; along with former national security adviser John Bolton and strategist Stephen Bannon.

  • US, UK Sign Agreement to Merge Forces for Historic Joint Carrier Deployment

    Marine F-35B Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and the Navy destroyer The Sullivans will deploy as part of the strike group.

  • ‘What happened?’: QAnon followers left upset and angry as conspiracy theory’s ‘storm’ fails to materialise

    Followers of QAnon have been left upset and angry in the wake of the apparent collapse of the conspiracy theory. Followers had hoped for mass arrests of their enemies and the final proof that their faith in the unknown person named Q and Donald Trump had not been misplaced. The baseless QAnon theory suggests, without any evidence, that argued that a group of powerful, Satan-worshipping people running a cannibalistic child sexual abuse ring.

  • Biden's pick for assistant health secretary is transgender woman who could make history

    President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary&nbsp;Rachel Levine&nbsp;to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

  • Biden to sign 15 executive actions on Day One

    President-elect Joe Biden is expected to sign 15 executive actions upon taking office Wednesday, immediately reversing key Trump administration policies. Why it matters: The 15 actions — aimed at issues like climate change and immigration — mark more drastic immediate steps compared with the two day-one actions from Biden's four predecessors combined, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: The actions are the first of many, Psaki said in a news release, as Biden works "to address the four crises that he's laid out" — COVID-19, the economic crisis, racial injustice and climate change. * "In the coming days and weeks we will be announcing additional executive actions that confront these challenges and deliver on the President-elect's promises to the American people," Psaki said, "including revoking the ban on military service by transgender Americans, and reversing the Mexico City policy." Highlights * Moving to rejoin Paris Climate Agreement * Asking the Department of Education to extend student loan relief * An executive order to rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit * Rejoining the World Health Organization * Asking the CDC to "immediately" extend eviction restrictions * Reversing Trump's travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries * Temporarily halting oil and gas leasing in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge * An initiative on advancing racial equity in federal policymakingGo deeper: See the full listSupport safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • At least 32 dead in Baghdad twin suicide bombing

    At least 32 people were killed and 110 injured when two suicide bombers targeted a busy market in central Baghdad this morning, in the first such attack for two years and the deadliest for three years. The ministry said those who lost their lives had died on the scene of the attack, and that most of the wounded had been treated in hospitals and released. Terrorists from the Islamic State group were suspected to be responsible for the explosions which ripped through a busy open air market, although there was no immediate confirmation from the group. The Iraqi interior ministry said the first suicide bomber had rushed into the market near Baghdad’s Tayaran Square and claimed to feel sick, so that people would gather around him. He then detonated his explosives, causing carnage. As more onlookers tried to help around the victims, a second attacker detonated his bomb among them, the ministry's statement said. Police sources said that at least 28 people had died in the attack but warned that number could rise as some of the 73 wounded people were in a critical condition. Iraqi authorities did not immediately say who they believed was behind the bombing, but called it a terrorist incident, a reference usually used for attacks by IS.

  • Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

    Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwan's government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the island's population. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, is making the free-of-charge offer at a time when the democratic island has yet to begin vaccinations of its own, with Chinese government departments and state media quoting Taiwanese in China in support of the programme. "This shows the mainland's warmth and affection towards us," a Taiwanese teacher surnamed Wang was quoted as saying in a post this month by China's United Front Work Department, which is in charge of co-opting overseas Chinese and non-communists.

  • AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views

    800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the HudsonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pence moves out and Harris moves in: This is the official home of the Vice President

    Ms Harris is expected to move into the 128-year-old residence once a number of repairs have been made

  • Fox News' Chris Wallace calls Biden's speech the 'best inaugural address I ever heard'

    President Biden's inaugural address has won some high praise on Fox News.Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Wednesday praised Biden's "great" inaugural address, going as far as to deem it the best he's ever watched in his life."I thought it was a great speech," Wallace said. "I've been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961 -- John F. Kennedy, 'ask not.' I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard."Biden during his first address as president declared that "democracy has prevailed" and urged unity, saying politics "doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path." Wallace noted the speech and the ceremony itself was especially meaningful coming exactly two weeks after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of the election results."It was a less an inaugural address and more part sermon, part pep talk," Wallace said.The Fox News anchor also called for those in the media to particularly take note of Biden's comment that "there is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit, and each of us has a duty and a responsibility ... to defend the truth and defeat the lies.""Now he's gotta turn words, rhetoric into reality and action," Wallace added. "But I thought it was a great start." > Fox News's Chris Wallace: "This was the best inaugural address I ever heard." pic.twitter.com/W2tauGp5g5> > -- Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 20, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Fallon say hello to President Biden, sing bye to that other guy

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says products were dropped from major retailers after voter fraud claims

    Election experts have uniformly declared that the 2020 election was conducted fairly.

  • South Korean president under fire for saying adoptive parents should be able to 'change' their child

    Children’s rights groups in South Korea have condemned comments by President Moon Jae-in suggesting that adoptive parents who do not get along with a child should be able to “change” it for another one. Mr Moon was responding to a question at a press conference on Monday about the government’s efforts to prevent child abuse in light of the death late last year of a 16-month-old girl, allegedly at the hands of her adoptive parents. The case has provoked outrage in South Korea, with the adopted mother of Jung-in charged with murder on January 13. The woman, identified only by her family name, Jang, was originally charged with fatal child abuse and neglect in December. Commenting on the case, Mr Moon said, “Even after adoption, the adoptive parents need to check if the adoption is working out for them. So there should be measures allowing them to cancel the adoption or, if they still want to adopt a child, then they should be able to change the child." The press conference, which was being broadcast live on national television, triggered an immediate response, with critics saying the president was suggesting that children were “goods” that could be returned for a refund. Groups representing adoptees and parents who have given homes to children staged a protest in front of the presidential Blue House the same day, demanding an apology from the president and changes to the system of adoptions in Korea. “Mr Moon’s comments are no different from those of adoption agencies, who treat adoption as a business," Jeon Young-soon, head of an association of parents, told The Korea Herald. Na Kyung-won, a member of the opposition People Power Party, also condemned the president’s comments, saying, “For adopted children, the horrific ordeal is being abandoned again by their adoptive parents. Mr Moon has made a serious error." A petition has also been started on the president’s website, stating, “Adoption is not like shopping for a child. When people have made up their minds to care for a child for his or her whole life, they adopt the child with love that is beyond comparison”. Government officials insist the president’s comments have been misunderstood and taken out of context. South Korea traditionally has low levels of domestic adoption, in part due to the importance of blood relations and the stigma attached to children born out of wedlock. Many Korean children find adoptive parents overseas.

  • India's vaccine diplomacy in south Asia pushes back against China

    India will give millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Asian countries in the next few weeks, government sources said on Thursday, drawing praise from its neighbours and pushing back against China's dominating presence in the region. Free shipments of AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, have begun arriving in the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal.