KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data

Cleveland-based KeyBank says hackers stole personal data including Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of an unspecified number of its home mortgage customers.

It says the data was lost in the breach of a Georgia insurance services company and compromised the data of its corporate clients.

The Georgia company, Overby-Seawall, did not return phone messages or respond to emails sent to executives seeking comment.

KeyBank told Channel 11 that all customers affected have been notified and said they are taking the matter very seriously. The company also said KeyBank systems and operations were not impacted.

A letter sent to an affected KeyBank customer said the data was stolen July 5. KeyBank operates in 15 states and has close to $200 billion in assets.

