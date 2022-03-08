A Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC) insider increased their holdings by 21% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Keybridge Capital Limited's (ASX:KBC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Keybridge Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Director Nicholas Francis Bolton for AU$143k worth of shares, at about AU$0.077 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.092), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Nicholas Francis Bolton purchased 3.72m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.077. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Keybridge Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of Keybridge Capital shares, worth about AU$2.2m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Keybridge Capital Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Keybridge Capital insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Keybridge Capital. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Keybridge Capital (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

