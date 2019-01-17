KeyCorp (KEY) Beats Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Have you been eager to see how KeyCorp KEY performed in Q4 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this Cleveland-based bank-oriented financial services company’s earnings release this morning:



An Earnings Beat



KeyCorp came out with adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.



Rise in revenue and lower expenses supported the results.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for KeyCorp depicted a negative stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate moved 2.1% lower over the last seven days.

Revenue Came In Higher Than Expected



KeyCorp posted total revenues of $1.65 billion, which was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion.



Key Q4 Stats to Note:



Net income (after considering non-recurring items) was $459 million or 45 cents per share

Net interest margin increased 7 basis points year over year to 3.16%

Provision for credit losses increased 20.4% from the year-ago quarter to $59 million

Average loans were $89.3 billion

Average deposits stood at $108 billion



What Zacks Rank Says



Currently, KeyCorp has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



Check back later for our full write up on this KeyCorp earnings report!



