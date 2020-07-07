KeyCorp (KEY): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) a buy here? Hedge funds were getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions inched up by 7 lately. Our calculations also showed that KEY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)?

At Q1's end, a total of 43 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 19% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 32 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in KEY a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Richard S. Pzena's Pzena Investment Management has the number one position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), worth close to $82.6 million, accounting for 0.6% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Citadel Investment Group, led by Ken Griffin, holding a $70.7 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish include Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management, Clint Carlson's Carlson Capital and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Elizabeth Park Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), around 3.24% of its 13F portfolio. Fourthstone LLC is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.33 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to KEY.