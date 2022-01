Jan. 21—TUPELO — A woman has been charged with malicious mischief after allegedly vandalizing a man's car multiple times.

The victim said his 2019 Dodge Challenger was parked at Boggan Estates on McCullough Boulevard. He said Destynee Toliver, 20, of Saltillo, got mad at him and went outside and deliberately scratched his car on Jan. 15.

She was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with felony malicious mischief. Her bond was set at $5,000.

william.moore@djournal.com