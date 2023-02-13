Keyera (TSE:KEY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) will pay a dividend of CA$0.16 on the 15th of March. This makes the dividend yield 6.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Keyera's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Keyera was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 84%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Keyera Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.02 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Keyera Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Keyera has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Keyera that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

