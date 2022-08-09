Keyera (TSE:KEY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.16

Keyera Corp.'s (TSE:KEY) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.16 per share on 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 6.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Keyera

Keyera Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 95% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 2.3%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 98%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Keyera Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.96 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Keyera has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.4% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think Keyera is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Story continues

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Keyera has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here