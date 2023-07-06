Keyes homicide victim identified by Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office

The victim of a fatal shooting in Keyes on Wednesday has been identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office as 18-year-old Kevin Chavolla.

The Keyes resident was shot in the street at Anna Avenue and Clark Street around 2:10 a.m.

Deputies first on scene performed CPR on Chavolla until firefighters and EMT paramedics arrived. Chavolla was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Erich Layton said Thursday that a motive for the shooting has not been determined and a suspect has not been identified. He did not know if Chavolla lived in the area where the shooting occurred.

The homicide was the first of the year within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office. The other eight this year were in Modesto and Turlock. Countywide homicides are down compared to last year, when there were 11 halfway through the year.

Anyone with information on the homicide in Keyes is urged to call Detective Curtis Hankins at 209-525-7042.

Anonymous tips also can be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-60-CRIME. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.