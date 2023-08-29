Keyless car hacking equipment to be banned to cut rise in car thefts

Keyless car hacking equipment is to be banned under plans being considered by ministers and police chiefs after a 25 per cent rise in vehicle thefts.

The Government is studying plans to make the sale, purchase and possession of keyless repeaters, signal jammers and hacking technology illegal in an effort to combat the surge in vehicle theft.

The electronic equipment is believed by police to be behind the majority of vehicle thefts in the UK which increased by 25 per cent to 130,389 in 2022, compared with 2021.

Superintendent Matthew Moscrop, a senior member of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) team on vehicle theft, said: “The widespread use of keyless technology has unfortunately led to the development of devices which are easily accessible and make stealing vehicles all too straightforward for criminals.

“We’re working with the Home Office and Government to establish how we could put a stop to the sale of these devices which would certainly make life much more difficult for thieves, reducing the tactics available to them.”

It is understood the moves are backed by policing minister Chris Philp who believes legislative measures could help remove such devices from the streets and slash car crime. He has met with NPCC chiefs to discuss the proposals.

Police believe most car thefts are orchestrated by organised crime gangs who steal high-end cars to order for export or to strip them for parts in so-called “chop shops”. The thieves use off-the-shelf jamming devices to block the signals from GPS trackers in the cars.

The most common type of theft in recent years has been through “relays” and “repeaters” which thieves use to intercept the signal from a keyless fob and transmit it to another device which is used to open the car.

Manufacturers have tightened security while publicity campaigns have encouraged car owners to protect their keys in “faraday bags” in their homes to mask the signal.

But criminals are increasingly turning to devices that enable them to hack into and steal high-end cars – either without having to take the keys or by bypassing keyless fobs, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The devices hack into the controller area networks of cars, allowing them to be unlocked. They can be bought for as little as £2,500 online or on the encrypted message service Telegram.

Ministers and police admit any legislation will have to be constructed to avoid any “unintended consequences” as some of the technology could have legitimate uses for rescue services or businesses such as locksmiths.

“Car theft has increased and it has returned to the levels that we saw before the pandemic,” said one police chief. “It is a concern. It’s trending in the wrong direction at the moment, so we need to get ahead of it.”

Police are working with the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NAVCIS) to target ports to try to cut off the export routes for stolen vehicles.

“Intelligence suggests a large proportion of vehicle theft can be attributed to organised crime groups and there have been a number of successful operations around the country which have led to the discovery of not only stolen vehicles but also ammunition and drugs,” said Supt Moscrop.

At the weekend it emerged that a Ferrari and Range Rover Sport owned by two premier league footballers were among the 517 cars and parts worth £16 million that Essex police have recovered so far this year.

