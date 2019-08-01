Keynote Financial Services Limited (NSE:KEYFINSER) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.8% Yield

Readers hoping to buy Keynote Financial Services Limited (NSE:KEYFINSER) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 5th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 12th of September.

Keynote Financial Services's next dividend payment will be ₹1.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed ₹1.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Keynote Financial Services has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of ₹36.2. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Keynote Financial Services's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Keynote Financial Services is paying out just 20% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Keynote Financial Services's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Keynote Financial Services's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were ten years ago.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Keynote Financial Services? Keynote Financial Services's earnings per share are basically flat over the past 5 years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

