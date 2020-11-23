Keynote Speakers From Microsoft Corporation & Dartmouth Bring New Ideas For Getting The Digital Edge For the Next Normal At The March OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has announced Kathleen McGrow, DNP, MS, RN, PMP, Chief Nursing Information Officer, Microsoft Corporation and Lisa Marsch, Ph.D., Professor Of Psychiatry, Center For Technology & Behavioral Health, Geisel School Of Medicine At Dartmouth College will present the keynote addresses at The OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute being held on March 9-11, 2021. The Technology & Analytics Institute is the only executive technology and informatics event focused on the organizations serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs.

Executive technology and informatics event focused on serving consumers with chronic conditions & complex support needs.

The Institute will be a hybrid event with a four-day executive networking track for those on-site and a full virtual experience online for those unable to travel. For executives attending in person at the M Resort Hotel & Spa, in Las Vegas, Nevada, there will be an executive briefing and networking session at the end of each day – along with a full-day of on-site sessions on March 12. The Institute was scheduled to take place in October 2020, but it was since postponed due to the pandemic.

Kathleen McGrow, DNP, MS, RN, PMP serves as Chief Nursing Information Officer for the Microsoft Health & Life Science Industry Team. In this role, Dr. McGrow advises organizations on how the innovative use of technology can support their digital transformation imperatives of consumer engagement, provider enablement, analytics for population health, and cognitive computing to support a learning health system.

Dr. McGrow's keynote session, "Artificial Intelligence You Can't Afford To Ignore" will kick off the Institute, with a focus on how health and human service organizations are currently using augmented intelligence to improve outcomes and efficiency. In her keynote, she will review Microsoft's AI-driven solutions for health and human service organizations and discussion the AI-driven tools available to organizations in four key areas—data-driven management, remote patient monitoring, operational efficiencies, and improving the consumer experience.

Lisa A. Marsch, Ph.D. serves as the Director of the Dartmouth Center for Technology and Behavioral Health, a designated "Center of Excellence" supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health. She is also the Director of the Northeast Node of the National Drug Abuse Clinical Trials Network based out of Dartmouth and the Andrew G. Wallace Professor within the Department of Psychiatry at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College.

Dr. Marsch's keynote session, "Digital Therapeutics For Behavioral Health: Anytime/Anywhere HealthCare" will kick off the last day of the Institute, with a focus on digital therapeutics—software that can help prevent, mange, or treat a disease or disorder—are redefining the future of health care. She will provide an overview of how clinically validated digital therapeutics for substance use and mental health disorders can scale-up global access to science-based behavioral health care.

As part of the Institute, OPEN MINDS will be holding an executive summit – The Non-Profit Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit: Collaborations For Sustainability In The Next Normal. In addition, two seminars will also be held during the Institute:

  • How To Optimize Technology: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Getting The Most Value From Your Technology Investments.

  • Finding An Electronic Health Record System For Your Future: The OPEN MINDS Seminar On Best Practices In EHR Selection, Contracting & Optimization.

Registration for this exclusive Institute is $700 and is now available at https://technology.openminds.com/register/. Registration is complimentary for Elite-level subscribers to OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or mdayak@openminds.com.

To learn more about the Institute, visit our website https://technology.openminds.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is a national, multi-faceted agency with the deepest reach into the executive cadres of the specialty health and human services sector. We enhance the quality of care for individuals with chronic conditions and complex support needs by improving the business effectiveness of those serving them—provider organizations, payers, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and technology firms. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change—helping organizations develop and implement transformational solutions for success in an evolving health and human service market. We specialize in crisis recovery and sustainability strategies. We are the industry leaders in executive content—education, market intelligence, publications—and management consulting. Visit https://www.openminds.com/membership/ to sign up for a free individual membership.

