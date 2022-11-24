Keypath Education International (ASX:KED investor one-year losses grow to 72% as the stock sheds US$41m this past week

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Keypath Education International, Inc. (ASX:KED); the share price is down a whopping 72% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Keypath Education International because we don't have a long term history to look at. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 29% in a month.

After losing 21% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Keypath Education International wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Keypath Education International grew its revenue by 21% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 72% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 0.4% in the last year, Keypath Education International shareholders might be miffed that they lost 72%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 26%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Keypath Education International that you should be aware of.

