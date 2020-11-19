Keypoint Intelligence Names Canon U.S.A., Inc., Recipient of a Buyers Lab PaceSetter Award in Healthcare: Visionary Leader

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with its dedication to meeting customer needs, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is honored to be named one of the recipients of a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021–2022 PaceSetter Award in Healthcare: Visionary Leader. While healthcare professionals work endlessly to provide care and support, especially in these unprecedented times, it is imperative they are equipped with technology designed to help them so they can focus on their service to their patients. Based on research in the North American market, this accolade recognizes document imaging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that have proven to offer the hardware and software portfolios, professional services, support, and thought leadership to serve healthcare customers.

Canon U.S.A., Inc.
"There is nothing like a global health emergency to drive home the importance of the healthcare sector," said Jamie Bsales, director of smart workplace and security analysis, Keypoint Intelligence. "As seen through the latest, compact-yet-feature-rich imageCLASS multifunction printers (MFPs), reliable imageFORMULA scanners and robust imageRUNNER ADVANCE MFPs, which are enhanced with top-notch solutions and service, Canon has a wide range of document imaging technology that can help any healthcare provider."

To determine which companies lead the market, Keypoint Intelligence conducted an in-depth evaluation of the healthcare-related offerings of most document imaging OEMs. This study analyzed over 50 points of differentiation spread across key categories: Market vision and leadership, MFP/printer hardware and security, software, service/support, professional services, and relevant product offerings beyond document imaging. After careful analysis, Keypoint Intelligence determined which companies exceeded the competition through a proprietary scoring rubric that codified each vendor's overall strengths.

According to Keypoint Intelligence analysts, Canon U.S.A., Inc., specifically stood out in the areas of print technology and solutions as a result of its expansive ecosystem of offerings which work together to help enable healthcare workers to be productive so that they can focus on patient care. In addition, aligning with its commitment to delivering innovative service solutions, the company's customer support and service capabilities, as offered through Canon's award-winning Customer Solutions Center, were also recognized as a strong asset.

"Reflecting its customer-first mindset, Canon is here to support its customers and channel partners, especially within the healthcare vertical, during these unprecedented times," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Our focus is not just on the solutions we create, but also on those who use them. We are honored to receive this recognition from Keypoint Intelligence as it reflects the continuous support Canon and its partners provide to healthcare professionals as they navigate through the pandemic."

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence
For almost 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence—improving business goals and increasing bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards
Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognize document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including with technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

