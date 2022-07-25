Keyport man charged in sexual assault at Tinton Falls motel

TINTON FALLS – A Keyport man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and robbery for an alleged attack on a woman that happened at a borough motel on Thursday afternoon, said acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Kareem Lee, 31, was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree aggravated sexual assault after threatening to rob the victim of her money and for sexually assaulting her, all while he held her at gunpoint, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Tinton Falls Police were called the motel — which was not identified — at about 2:32 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a sexual assault. The victim told officers that she had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a man who had entered the room, the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Investigators from the Special Victims Bureau of the Prosecutor’s Office were called to the scene and Lee was identified as the suspect, the statement said.

Lee was arrested and is now being held at the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday before state Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon, who will determine whether Lee should remain behind bars pending the outcome of the case.

In the meantime, investigators are actively seeking additional information about “Lee’s activities.” A photo of Lee is being distributed to the public and anyone with information about the defendant is asked to contact Detective Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443 of the Prosecutor’s Office or Officer Christopher Mills of the Tinton Falls Police Department at 732-542-4422.

The case is assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki. Lee does not have a lawyer at this time, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Keyport NJ man charged in sexual assault at Tinton Falls motel