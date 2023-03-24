Keyport man charged with stealing $61K from business, spending it on sports betting

FREEHOLD –A Keyport man has been charged with stealing more than $60,000 from the local appliance repair company whose finances he managed, authorities said.

Eduardo “Edward” Murillo, 46, is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and impersonation/identity theft.

Murillo spent the money on personal expenses and sports betting, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in statement.

After meeting the principal of the repair business during church services, Murillo passed himself off as being highly experienced in accounting, Santiago said.

He oversaw the personal and financial business matters of the victim and the Matawan-based company, Santiago said.

Analysis of financial records showed that Murillo stole a little more than $61,000 between 2017 and 2019, Santiago said.

Murillo surrendered Thursday and was released released pending a court hearing scheduled for May 2. Murillo faces up to five years in prison on each of the two charges if he's convicted.

Santiago is urging anyone with additional information about Murillo’s activities to call Detective Michael W. Donovan III of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443.

Murillo's attorney, Taylor DiBenedetto, who has an office in New Brunswick, declined comment.

