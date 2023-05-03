Keyport man recuperating from gunshot; Keansburg man charged with attempted murder

Police walk along Highland Boulevard in Keansburg Tuesday morning May 2, 2023, as an investigation of an earlier incident there continues.

KEANSBURG - A borough man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting Tuesday left a Keyport man wounded and hospitalized, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Yacir James, 26, was arrested Tuesday shortly after police responded to a report of gunfire on the 100 block of Highland Boulevard, Santiago said in a news release.

Police responding to the report shortly after 9 a.m. found the Keyport man at the scene, suffering from a single gunshot wound, the news release said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the news release said. His identity has not been released.

A detective stands on the porch of 157 Highland Boulevard in Keansburg Tuesday morning May 2, 2023, as an investigation of an earlier incident there continues.

James is being held without bail at the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold.

In addition to attempted murder, a first-degree crime, James is charged with possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, both second-degree crimes.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact prosecutor's Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Keansburg Detective Thomas Sheehan at 732-787-0600.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Keansburg NJ man charged after shooting leaves one injured