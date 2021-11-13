Keyport Police looking for PNC Bank robber

KEYPORT - Police are looking for a person believed to have robbed the PNC Bank located within the Stop and Shop along Route 36, according to authorities.

At around 1:05 p.m. Saturday, the suspect entered the bank and robbed it without showing any weapons, the Keyport Police Department said in a statement. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Devlin at 732-264-0706.

