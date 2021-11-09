Keyport woman who dragged 75-year-old man under her car was driving a block away

A 64-year-old Keyport woman struck and killed a pedestrian last month while driving about 700 feet from her house to the house of a friend, knocking the man down and dragging him under her car.

The man, who sustained a broken neck, died before he could be flown to a hospital for treatment. Records identified him as John F. Melrose, 75, of Keyport.

Melrose’s wife told Kitsap County sheriff’s investigators he was a frequent walker on his second walk of the day when he was killed and had a “significant medical history.”

Firefighters and deputies were called at about 4 p.m. on October 24 to the scene on Grandview Boulevard, just past the intersection with Elwha Terrace. The scene is about a third of a mile from where Melrose lived.

The woman told investigators she was driving about a block to a friend’s house and stopped at the end of Elwha Terrace, looked both ways and did not see anybody so she turned right onto Grandview Boulevard.

“A second later, she heard a noise and realized something was under her vehicle,” a deputy wrote in records obtained by the Kitsap Sun through the state Public Records Act. “She immediately stopped and got out. At that time, she saw the male underneath her vehicle. She was shocked as she had not seen anyone prior to hearing the noise.”

Deputies did not suspect the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but a witness told deputies she observed the woman driving "a little fast," according to police reports.

A deputy wrote that Melrose was wearing an orange and black coat.

“It seems this should have been easy to see particularly if the pedestrian was moving,” a deputy wrote in reports, which say an autopsy found Melrose was standing up when he was struck and his neck was broken.

Sgt. Ken Dickinson, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said investigators are waiting for the results of a blood test before forwarding the case to prosecutors for review, but they do not anticipate criminal charges will be filed.

“They don’t know why the collision happened,” Dickinson said. “She said she didn’t see anything and then heard a thump.”

