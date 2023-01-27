Keys deputies say taxi driver set up customer with disability for $2,000 robbery

A Florida Keys taxi cab driver is accused of delivering a customer to two men last Saturday who police say beat him with the butt of a pistol and stole from him $2,000.

Police say the man paid the woman, 44-year-old Jennifer Marie Taylor, $300 to take him from the Lower Keys to Miami International Airport. Instead, she drove her fare to Rockland Drive on East Rockland Key in the Lower Keys, where detectives say Thomas Edward Dixon, 49, and 41-year-old Keyonbie Nashamba Humphrey, both from Homestead, were lying in wait.

“The victim was beaten with the butt of a handgun, and $2,000 was stolen from him,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a statement. “His luggage was ransacked, and he was left injured in the gravel.”

The 62-year-old man, who police did not identify other than to say he is mentally disabled, flagged down a passing driver after the attack. He was covered in blood, Linhardt said. Medics took him to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he received stitches to his head.

Deputies stopped the taxi, from the Pink Taxi company in Key West, on U.S. 1 about a mile from where the robbery took place because it “was driving suspiciously,” according to the sheriff’s office. Both Taylor and Dixon were in the car, with Taylor driving, Linhardt said, adding Dixon had blood on his hands and under his fingernails.

Detectives also found an ounce of cocaine, 5.6 grams of heroin and anti-psychotic medication in the car, the sheriff’s office said. Dixon was carrying more than $1,100 in cash, according to Linhardt.

Owners of the taxi company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Detectives arrested Dixon that day on aggravated battery and robbery, cocaine and heroin trafficking, possession of a drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving police a false name. He’s in county jail on a bond totaling $425,000. He also had outstanding arrest warrants for violating his parole, Linhardt said.

Taylor was arrested on aiding and abetting a felony. She remains in jail on a $50,000 bond, according to online inmate information.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Humphrey on aggravated batter and robbery charges. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Linda Mixon at (305) 731-8139 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 471-8477.