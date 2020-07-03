Keys Fentanyl raid leads to sexual assault arrest

Florida Keys deputies and state and federal agents raided a house Thursday night and said they not only found drugs and suspected drug proceeds, but also a man wanted on an unrelated sexual assault case.

Christopher Benorise Williams, 43, is being held on a bond of $975,000 in county jail in Key West.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement served a warrant on Williams’ home in the 2900 block of Overseas Highway in Marathon around 9 p.m.

Inside, they found 23.4 grams of Fentanyl that was individually packaged, 7.5 grams of oxycodone, five Xanax pills, two suboxone strips and $55,607 in cash, according to the news release.

Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies believe the cash is proceeds from drug sales.

Cops also discovered Williams, who Linhardt said is a registered sex offender, had an active warrant for his arrest on a sexual assault charge. According to the news release, a girl who is a minor said she and Williams had “sexual contact.”

Williams also has two pending charges of felony battery and felony domestic battery by strangulation stemming from an incident in November, according to county court records.